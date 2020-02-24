Braskem is the First in North America to use RESIN8™ Construction Materials Utilizing Post-Consumer Plastic Waste

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6;NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas and leading producer of biopolymers in the world, announces today the use of construction blocks containing the Center for Regenerative Design & Collaboration's (CRDC) RESIN8™ post-consumer plastic waste technology in the expansion of Braskem's world-class Innovation and Technology (I&T) Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Center for Regenerative Design & Collaboration, based in Costa Rica with operations in the U.S. and South Africa, produced the blocks utilized by Braskem at Fizzano Brothers Concrete Products in Philadelphia, integrating a concrete aggregate replacement made from post-consumer plastic waste. The use of CRDC's RESIN8™ blocks creates demand for formerly landfill-bound mixed plastics and diverts plastic waste from otherwise escaping waste collection and going back into the environment. Not only do the blocks have additional strength and the same certifications as traditional concrete blocks, but they also weigh less, which helps reduce their carbon impact and lowers the cost of shipping in the transportation process.

Mark Nikolich, Braskem America CEO, commented, "We are proud to be the first to use CRDC's RESIN8™ blocks in North America. As part of our unending commitment to a circular economy, Braskem believes that when plastics are used and discarded responsibly, they are essential for the life of our planet. Innovations in plastics recycling such as this are important for the proper management of plastic waste, which allows us to continue leveraging the benefits of plastics while diverting these materials from the environment. We are excited to have a partner like CRDC that is innovating with plastic waste and provides us this opportunity to act sustainably in the redevelopment of our I&T center."

The renovation of Braskem's I&T Center, including eight new laboratories, will enhance the company's global cutting-edge research in chemical recycling and the re-use of post-consumer plastics. Braskem is at the forefront of this research at their I&T Centers in the U.S. and Brazil. Braskem's I&T Center in Pittsburgh has been honored as a Top Workplaces Award winner for six consecutive years by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's annual list of Top Workplaces, including receiving the prestigious award seven out of the last eight years.

Donald Thomson, Founder and Chairman of CRDC, says, "RESIN8™ is a working example of the Circular Economy that has the potential to scale globally. We are successfully transitioning the plastic waste stream into an appreciating value stream for the concrete, construction, and housing industries. We take a zero-waste approach to resource management which fosters a co-existence with our natural environment and provides measurable societal and financial yields. CRDC is honored to be working with Braskem and thanks them for the opportunity to showcase our RESIN8™ technology."

With a global vision focused on the future, Braskem works every day to improve people's lives by creating sustainable solutions in chemicals and plastics through innovation. Today's announcement directly supports Braskem's overall vision that 100% of plastic packaging be reused, recycled or recovered by 2040. To learn more about Braskem's commitment to circular economy visit www.braskem.com/circulareconomy.

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR REGENERATIVE DESIGN & COLLABORATION (CRDC)

The Center for Regenerative Design & Collaboration (CRDC) is based in Costa Rica with operations in the U.S. and South Africa. CRDC understands that a proactive and integrated approach must to be taken in order to harmonize a growing population with the resulting pressures that population puts on the environment. It is important we rethink our past and continue to reinvent our future by recovering and managing plastic waste as a resource in a growing Circular Economy. For more information, visit www.crdc.global.

ABOUT BRASKEM

Every day, Braskem's 8,000 team members work to improve people's lives through sustainable solutions in chemistry and plastics and engage with partners throughout the value chain to advance the circular economy. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, United States, Mexico and Germany, net revenue of R$58 billion (US$15.8 billion) and exports to around 100 countries, Braskem produces annually over 20 million tons of plastic resins and chemical products.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa .

ABOUT BLUEVISION

Bluevision was created to represent actions and initiatives that focus on sustainability and which bring a positive impact to the planet and people's lives. It is a platform that shows the capacity of the human being to actively influence the course of the planet through their actions and everyday lives. Through facts, stories and curiosities, Bluevision connects people who are seeking innovative and society-oriented solutions that use resources in an intelligent way. For more information about Bluevision please visit: www.bluevisionbraskem.com

