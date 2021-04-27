Braskem Launches Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polypropylene Filament for Additive Manufacturing

Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing, stated, "As the U.S. polypropylene market leader, we are proud to launch our new carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene filament for 3D printing, offering our industrial clients as well as consumers unparalleled new production capabilities for high strength and light weight additive manufacturing. Regardless if you are a start-up, university, equipment manufacturer, converter, compounder, or brand owner, Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene filament is breaking new ground in terms of pushing the boundaries of 3D printing design and engineering possibilities. This latest 3D printing product launch reflects Braskem's ongoing commitment to bringing powerful new solutions to the 3D printing sector, all leveraging our dedicated additive manufacturing lab within Braskem's North American Innovation & Technology (I&T) Center located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania."

Braskem Polypropylene 3D Printing Filament Reinforced with Carbon Fiber – Key Attributes:

100% recycled carbon fiber content

High stiffness and strength - 6x stronger than traditional PP filaments

Optimized for high resolution printing

Lightweight / low density

Excellent chemical resistance

Low shrinkage / warpage

Highly water resistant - does not absorb moisture, no drying needed

Braskem's new carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene filament spools are designed to be used for both industrial as well as personal 3D printing applications making them a great choice for rapid prototyping, custom product design, lightweighting, optimizing geometries, and designing spare parts. Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene filaments are available in both 1.75 mm and 2.85 mm diameters to fit a wide range of 3D printer applications and are available for online purchase through M. Holland's eStore at www.mholland3d.com/products/braskem-cf-pp.

For more information about Braskem's additive manufacturing portfolio including filaments, powders for fused filament fabrication (FFF), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), and high-speed pellet extrusion, please visit https://www.braskem.com/usa/3d-printing.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, and net revenue of R$52.3 billion (US$13.2 billion), Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 100 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa .

