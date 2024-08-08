Braskem posts Recurring EBITDA of US$320 million in the quarter, 39% higher than 1Q24 and 128% higher than 2Q23
Aug 08, 2024, 11:00 ET
SÃO PAULO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 2Q24 Earnings Release.
2Q24 HIGHLIGHTS
CONSOLIDATED
- Recurring EBITDA of US$320 million, around R$1,667million, higher than 1Q24 (+39%) and 2Q23 (+128%).
- Cash position of US$2.8 billion, ensuring coverage of debt maturities over the next 5 years.
- Operating Cash Generation¹ of US$69 million, around R$357 million, higher than 1Q24 (+US$170 MM) and 2Q23 (+US$82 MM).
- Braskem Idesa Sales: Best Sales performance since 3Q17, with sales volume of 233 kton, higher than 1Q24 (+12%) and 2Q23 (+9%)
The full earnings release is available on the Company's IR website: www.braskem-ri.com.br/en
Braskem will host conference calls to discuss its Results Thursday, August 8 at 10:00 a.m. US ET.
Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department at +55 11 3576-9531 or [email protected].
|
1 Cash Flow Generation (=) Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities (-) Leniency Agreement (+) effects of
SOURCE Braskem
Share this article