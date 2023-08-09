Braskem records Recurring EBITDA of US$140 million in the quarter

Braskem

09 Aug, 2023

Net debt remains stable at US$4.6 billion

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 2Q23 Earnings Release.

2Q23 HIGHLIGHTS 

CONSOLIDATED

  • Recurring EBITDA of US$140 MM, about R$703 million. Lower than 1Q23 (US$205 MM) and 2Q22 (US$802 MM).
  • Liquidity of US$2.9 bi, return on cash flow of 7%1, sufficient to cover payment of all liabilities coming due in next 74 months.
  • Conclusion of green ethylene capacity expansion in 2Q23, with an addition of 60 kton/year.
  • Mexico production and PE utilization rate of 86%, +14 p.p. compared to 1Q23 and +19 p.p. compared to 2Q22, resulting in higher PE production volume in the Mexico segment in the last 6 years.

The full earnings release is available on the Company's IR website: www.braskem-ri.com.br/home-en

Braskem will host conference calls to discuss its Results WEDNESDAY, August 09 at 10:00 a.m. US ET.

Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department at +55 11 3576-9531 or [email protected].

1 Considers the recurring generation of cash in dollars in the last 12 months over the Company's market capitalization in the quarter.

