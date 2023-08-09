Braskem records Recurring EBITDA of US$140 million in the quarter

Net debt remains stable at US$4.6 billion

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 2Q23 Earnings Release.

2Q23 HIGHLIGHTS

CONSOLIDATED

Recurring EBITDA of US$140 MM, about R$703 million . Lower than 1Q23 ( US$205 MM) and 2Q22 ( US$802 MM).

MM, about . Lower than 1Q23 ( MM) and 2Q22 ( MM). Liquidity of US$2.9 bi, return on cash flow of 7% 1 , sufficient to cover payment of all liabilities coming due in next 74 months.

bi, return on cash flow of 7% , sufficient to cover payment of all liabilities coming due in next 74 months. Conclusion of green ethylene capacity expansion in 2Q23, with an addition of 60 kton/year.

Mexico production and PE utilization rate of 86%, +14 p.p. compared to 1Q23 and +19 p.p. compared to 2Q22, resulting in higher PE production volume in the Mexico segment in the last 6 years.

1 Considers the recurring generation of cash in dollars in the last 12 months over the Company's market capitalization in the quarter.

