Braskem Releases its First Ever Lineup of Sustainable 3D Printing Filaments for Additive Manufacturing

These sustainable products will be displayed in conjunction with Braskem's upcoming presence at Rapid + TCT , North America's largest Additive Manufacturing conference, being held at Huntington Place, in Detroit, Michigan from May 17 to 19, 2022. The RAPID + TCT 2022 conference brings together over 100 industry leaders focused on delivering leading-edge solutions to the 3D printing and additive manufacturing industry.

Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Global Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing, commented, "Braskem has a longstanding history of innovating and producing more sustainable bio-based polymers, and today's launch announcement regarding green EVA and recycled polymer 3D printing filaments reaffirms our commitment to a more circular, carbon neutral future. We couldn't be more excited to present these newest additions to our 3D printing product portfolio at the RAPID + TCT 2022 conference as our clients seek more sustainability solutions for the future."

New Sustainable 3D Filaments for Additive Manufacturing

Bio-based EVA Filament – FL600EVA-BIO

FL600EVA-BIO is a bio-based ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) filament, derived from raw sugar care, providing a more sustainable alternative to traditional flexible materials available on the market. This low carbon footprint formulation delivers a unique combination of sustainability, flexibility, ductility, light-weighting, and moisture resistance for direct drive printing 3D printing systems. FL600EVA-BIO expands the availability of sustainable materials for use in 3D printing applications such as consumer, packaging, and industrial markets.

Applications

Packaging, Shoes, Fashion, Consumer, and Industrial Applications

Rapid prototyping and mass-customization

Flexible parts

Lightweight parts

Compatible with direct drive system 3D printers

Features

Sustainability – Bio-based composition

Flexibility – 94 Shore A hardness, elongation at break > 500%

Low Density / lightweight

Excellent Surface Finish

Low Warpage and High Dimensional Stability

Available Colors: Natural

Available Diameters: 2.85mm, 1.75 mm

Benefits

No Drying Required

High Chemical Resistance

Heated Chamber not Required

Excellent Bed Adhesion

Recycled Polyolefin Filament – FL600R

Braskem FL600R is a recycled filament designed for use in material extrusion-based Additive Manufacturing while maximizing sustainably sourced content. Primarily sourced from recycled bottle caps, FL600R is a recycled PE/PP blend containing over 90% sustainably sourced material, providing a more sustainable solution without sacrificing printability. This environmentally friendly filament provides the same low density as well as water, chemical, and impact resistance inherent to virgin polyethylene and polypropylene-based materials.

Applications

Automotive, Packaging, Consumer, and Industrial Applications

Rapid prototyping and mass-customization

Lightweight part design

Compatible with Ultimaker, Creality and similar equipment

Features

> 90% Sustainably Sourced Content

High ductility

Low Density and lightweight

Excellent Surface Finish

Low Warpage and High Dimensional Stability

Available Colors: Black

Available Diameters: 2.85mm, 1.75 mm

Benefits

No Drying Required

High Chemical Resistance

Heated Chamber not Required

Excellent Bed Adhesion

Print Profiles Available on Ultimaker Cura Marketplace

Recycled Polyolefin Filament with Carbon Fiber – FL605R-CF

Braskem FL605R-CF is an engineering-grade polymer for additive manufacturing, containing 90% recycled content. Primarily sourced from recycled bottle caps, FL605R-CF is a recycled PE/PP blend that incorporates the use of recycled carbon fiber for added strength and durability, providing a more sustainable solution without sacrificing printability and mechanical properties. This environmentally friendly filament provides the same low density as well as water, chemical, and impact resistance inherent to virgin polyethylene and polypropylene-based materials.

Applications

Automotive, Aerospace, Packaging, Consumer, and Industrial Applications

Rapid prototyping and mass-customization

Lightweight and rigid part design

Compatible with Ultimaker, Creality and similar equipment

Features

90% Recycled content

High Strength and Stiffness

Low Density and lightweight

Excellent Surface Finish

Low Warpage and High Dimensional Stability

Available Colors: Black

Available Diameters: 2.85mm, 1.75 mm

Benefits

No Drying Required

High Chemical Resistance

Heated Chamber not Required

Excellent Bed Adhesion

Print Profiles Available on Ultimaker Cura Marketplace

For those attending the Rapid + TCT Conference, Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Global Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing, and Michelle Sing, Ph.D., Braskem Materials Development Research Engineer, will be keynote presenters. They will discuss the development and design of sustainable materials for additive manufacturing. Please check the schedule for keynote presentation times during the show. Make sure to also stop by the Braskem booth #3813 to see Braskem's full range of 3D printing and additive manufacturing offerings as well as connect with Braskem industry and product specialists. Braskem 3D materials are also available through our strategic distribution partners M. Holland and Nexeo Plastics, as well as visiting our Braskem 3D storefront on Amazon.

As one of the world's largest producers of polyolefins, Braskem offers solutions across 3D printing technologies such as Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), and High-speed Pellet Extrusion. Through Braskem's decades of expertise in materials science and product development, its state-of-the-art 3D printing labs, as well as its strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Braskem is committed to delivering new and innovative products to the market. If you are a start-up, university, equipment manufacturer, converter, compounder, or brand owner, Braskem's product development professionals can collaborate with you on your next 3D printing solution.

To learn more about Braskem's expanding portfolio for 3D printing and additive manufacturing, visit https://www.braskem.com/usa/3d-printing.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented toward people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 80 countries.

Braskem America, Inc. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.

