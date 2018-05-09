Braskem reports free cash flow of R$1.8 billion in 1Q18, advancing 317% on 1Q17

Braskem - Consolidated:

EBITDA amounted to US$818 million , down 29 and 10% from 1Q17 and 4Q17, respectively, mainly due to the lower availability of products.

, down 29 and 10% from 1Q17 and 4Q17, respectively, mainly due to the lower availability of products. Parent company net income came to R$1.1 billion , corresponding to R$1.32 per common share and class "A" preferred share, down 42% from 1Q17 and up 173% from 4Q17.

, corresponding to per common share and class "A" preferred share, down 42% from 1Q17 and up 173% from 4Q17. Financial leverage in U.S. dollar stood at 1.98x.

Free cash flow was R$1.8 billion , compared to R$423 million in 1Q17.

, compared to in 1Q17. In April, the Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved the distribution of additional dividends in the amount of R$1.5 billion , which added to the dividends of R$1 billion distributed in December 2017 , bringing total dividends for fiscal year 2017 to R$2.5 billion , which corresponds to 61% of net income for the period.

, which added to the dividends of distributed in , bringing total dividends for fiscal year 2017 to , which corresponds to 61% of net income for the period. Standard & Poor's and Moody's upgraded the Company's credit outlook from negative to stable in March and April, respectively.

Brazil:

Average cracker capacity utilization rate was 90%.

Demand for resins (PE, PP and PVC) reached 1.3 million tons in 1Q18, growing 7% in relation to 1Q17.

Resin sales in the Brazilian market amounted to 886 kton in 1Q18, increasing 5% compared to 1Q17, in line with the growth of the overall market

Market share stood at 68%.

Braskem exported 333 kton of resins, representing declines of 22% and 2% compared to 1Q17 and 4Q17, respectively, influenced by the stronger demand for resins in the Brazilian market and the lower availability of product.

EBITDA of R$1,463 million , accounting for 57% of the Company's consolidated EBITDA from all segments.

United States and Europe:

The average capacity utilization rate stood at 92%, down 9 p.p. and 7 p.p. from 1Q17 and 4Q17, respectively, due to the unscheduled shutdown in the United States caused by the severe winter.

caused by the severe winter. EBITDA of US$176 million in 1Q18, or 21% of the Company's consolidated EBITDA.

in 1Q18, or 21% of the Company's consolidated EBITDA. Construction of the new PP plant in the United States reached 16% completion in 1Q18, with investments already realized of US$212 million .

Mexico:

The PE plants operated at an average capacity utilization of 85%, down 12 p.p. and 1 p.p, from 1Q17 and 4Q17, respectively.

PE sales to the Mexican market amounted to 146 kton, up 17% and 1% from 1Q17 and 4Q17, respectively, to account for 72% of total sales.

EBITDA stood at US$165 million .

