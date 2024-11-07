Braskem reports Recurring EBITDA of R$2.4 billion in 3Q24, 44% higher compared to 2Q24
Highest quarterly Recurring EBITDA since 2Q22
SÃO PAULO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 3Q24 Earnings Release.
3Q24 HIGHLIGHTS
CONSOLIDATED
- Recurring EBITDA of US$432 million, about 35% higher than in 2Q24 and 130% higher than in 3Q23.
- Cash position of US$2.4 billion, ensuring coverage of debt maturities over the next 52 months.
- Operating Cash Generation of US$75 million, around R$416 million, higher than 2Q24.
The full earnings release is available on the Company's IR website: www.braskem-ri.com.br/en
Braskem will host conference calls to discuss its Results Thursday, November 7 at 09:00 a.m. US ET.
Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department at +55 11 3576-9531 or [email protected].
