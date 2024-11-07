Braskem reports Recurring EBITDA of R$2.4 billion in 3Q24, 44% higher compared to 2Q24

News provided by

Braskem S.A.

Nov 07, 2024, 06:35 ET

Highest quarterly Recurring EBITDA since 2Q22

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 3Q24 Earnings Release.

3Q24 HIGHLIGHTS 

CONSOLIDATED

  • Recurring EBITDA of US$432 million, about 35% higher than in 2Q24 and 130% higher than in 3Q23.
  • Cash position of US$2.4 billion, ensuring coverage of debt maturities over the next 52 months.
  • Operating Cash Generation of US$75 million, around R$416 million, higher than 2Q24.

The full earnings release is available on the Company's IR website: www.braskem-ri.com.br/en

Braskem will host conference calls to discuss its Results Thursday, November 7 at 09:00 a.m. US ET.

Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department at +55 11 3576-9531 or [email protected].

SOURCE Braskem S.A.

