Braskem reports Recurring EBITDA of R$2.4 billion in 3Q24, 44% higher compared to 2Q24

Highest quarterly Recurring EBITDA since 2Q22

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 3Q24 Earnings Release.

3Q24 HIGHLIGHTS

CONSOLIDATED

Recurring EBITDA of US$432 million , about 35% higher than in 2Q24 and 130% higher than in 3Q23.

of , about 35% higher than in 2Q24 and 130% higher than in 3Q23. Cash position of US$2.4 billion , ensuring coverage of debt maturities over the next 52 months.

of , ensuring coverage of debt maturities over the next 52 months. Operating Cash Generation of US$75 million , around R$416 million , higher than 2Q24.

The full earnings release is available on the Company's IR website: www.braskem-ri.com.br/en

Braskem will host conference calls to discuss its Results Thursday, November 7 at 09:00 a.m. US ET.

Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department at +55 11 3576-9531 or [email protected].

