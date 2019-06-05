Braskem Wins the American Chemistry Council's 2019 Sustainability Leadership Award

PHILADELPHIA, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest thermoplastics polyolefins producer in the Americas and leading producer of biopolymers in the world, today announced the company has been recognized by the American Chemistry Council's (ACC) with the first ever corporate Sustainability Leadership Award for "Environmental Protection and Circularity" for 2019.

Mark Nikolich, Braskem America CEO commented, "We're delighted and honored to have been recognized by the American Chemistry Council for Braskem's efforts in Environmental Protection and Circularity. We're extremely proud of our ongoing partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles – not only to advance the circular economy agenda but also to collaborate in creating a STEM curriculum to inspire students throughout the Greater Philadelphia region."

Braskem was selected to receive this award based on its Circular Economy Partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles. The collaboration focuses on polypropylene recycling and promoting the circular economy at the Philadelphia Eagles stadium – part of a broader nine-year sustainability-focused partnership between Braskem and the Eagles which launched in September 2018.

As a component of its sustainability initiative, the American Chemistry Council (ACC) developed the Sustainability Leadership Awards Program to recognize ACC member company achievements and contributions to sustainability in the following three priority areas highlighted in ACC's sustainability strategy: Transparency & Collaboration; Environmental Protection & Circularity and Societal Contributions.

As partners in sustainability, the Eagles and Braskem work closely on developing and fostering eco-friendly solutions for communities throughout the Greater Philadelphia area. A focus of the partnership between Braskem and the Philadelphia Eagles is the reuse of recycled bottle caps that Braskem collected at Lincoln Financial Field and the NovaCare Complex, the team's practice facility. During the Philadelphia Eagles 2018 season the partnership collected more than 300,000 bottle caps for circular recycling that would have otherwise been sent for disposal.

In addition to the circular recycling program, there is an important community development component to this partnership, with the creation of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) educational platform for local Philadelphia area schools to teach students about STEM career opportunities reaching 1,500 students across 30 area schools.

In order to be eligible for consideration in the "Environmental Protection & Circularity" category – submissions must demonstrate processes or initiatives that address the environmental impacts of their products or operations. These include: Measurable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and pollutants in manufacture and distribution processes, contributions to the broader United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, efforts to enhance conservation of materials and resources and initiatives that have enabled reduction of waste through recovery, reuse and/or recycling.

An internal panel reviewed all the awards applications, with the ACC then selecting and convening an independent Awards Judging Panel, comprised of five external sustainability experts, to evaluate applications and select the Sustainability Leadership Award winners.

The Sustainability Leadership Awards were presented at the ACC Annual Meeting held on June 4, 2019 in Colorado Springs.

To learn more about Braskem's partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles – click here to read the full release.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a human-oriented global vision of the future, Braskem strives every day to improve people's lives by creating sustainable solutions with chemicals and plastics. Braskem is the largest producer of thermoplastic polyolefins in the Americas and the leading producer of biopolymers in the world, creating more environmentally-friendly, intelligent and sustainable solutions through chemicals and plastics. Braskem exports to clients in approximately 100 countries and operates 41 industrial units, which are located in Brazil, United States, Germany and Mexico, the latter in partnership with the Mexican company Idesa. For more information, visit www.braskem.com.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and a new operation in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa. For more information about Braskem's I'm Green™ Polyethylene (PE) bio-based resin please visit: www.braskem.com/imgreen

ABOUT BLUEVISION

Bluevision was created to represent actions and initiatives that focus on sustainability and which bring a positive impact to the planet and people's lives. It is a platform that shows the capacity of the human being to actively influence the course of the planet through their actions and everyday lives. Through facts, stories and curiosities, Bluevision connects people who are seeking innovative and society-oriented solutions that use resources in an intelligent way. For more information about Bluevision please visit: www.bluevisionbraskem.com

