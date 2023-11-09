Braskem's Recurring EBITDA in the quarter was US$187 million, 34% higher than 2Q23

News provided by

Braskem

09 Nov, 2023, 02:24 ET

Green PE's operational performance was above nominal capacity of 260,000 tons/year with utilization rate of 108% in the quarter

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers producer, presents its 3Q23 Earnings Release.

3Q23 HIGHLIGHTS 

CONSOLIDATED

  • Recurring EBITDA of US$ 187 MM, around R$921 million. Higher than 2Q23 (US$ 140 MM) and lower than 3Q22 (US$ 371 MM).
  • Liquidity of US$ 3.4 bi, guaranteed coverage of debt maturities over the next 75 months.
  • Resin Sales – Brazil: Increase in sales volume of PE, PP and PVC by 12%, compared to 2Q23. 9% growth in demand for resins in Brazil in 3Q23 compared to 2Q23.
  • Production of green ethylene: Utilization Rate of 108%, +24 p.p. vs. 2Q23 and +6 p.p. vs. 3Q22. Expansion of production capacity concluded in 2Q23.

The full earnings release is available on the Company's IR website: www.braskem-ri.com.br/home-en

Braskem will host conference calls to discuss its Results Thursday, November 09 at 10:00 a.m. US ET.

Additional information may be obtained from the Investor Relations Department at +55 11 3576-9531 or [email protected].

SOURCE Braskem

Also from this source

Braskem registra EBITDA Recorrente de US$ 140 milhões no trimestre

A BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 e BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), maior produtora de resinas das Américas e líder global em biopolímeros, divulga...

Braskem records Recurring EBITDA of US$140 million in the quarter

BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest resin producer in the Americas and the world's leading biopolymers...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.