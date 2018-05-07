Braskem's UTEC® Extends Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Innovation and Client Reach

Braskem, the largest thermoplastics polyolefins producer in the Americas and the worldwide leader in bio-polymers, serves UHMWPE clients globally with increased flexibility and product availability from its UTEC® facilities in the U.S. and Brazil, which have a combined annual UHMWPE production capacity of 70 kilotons. Braskem sells high-performance UHMWPE under the trade name UTEC®, developed and produced through Braskem's proprietary technologies.

Christopher Gee, UTEC Global Director, commented, "As we celebrate our first full-year of UTEC® production at our La Porte, Texas facility, and extend our product portfolio, we have strengthened Braskem's clear position as a market leader for UHMWPE clients worldwide. The successful UTEC® technology transfer from our operations in Brazil to the U.S. has allowed Braskem to increase UTEC® production capacity, expand its global footprint, and enhance client responsiveness. With global demand for UHMWPE increasing, including a rising presence in high-growth markets such as energy storage, we feel confident that we made the right decision to invest in this technology. We look forward to expanding our leadership position in the market through new products offerings and strategic partnerships. The future for UTEC® has never been brighter."

UTEC® 9540 has a molecular weight over 50 times higher than High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) resins and is used in applications that require extreme abrasion resistance. This latest addition to Braskem's UTEC® portfolio extends the depth and breadth of products available to a wide range of applications including RAM extruded and compression molded sheets, rods, and profiles.

Braskem's UTEC® is an engineered polymer with excellent mechanical properties, such as high abrasion resistance, impact strength and low coefficient of friction. It is a self-lubricating, high-strength, lightweight machinable product used for semi-finished goods. Eight times lighter than steel and lasting ten times longer than HDPE, UTEC® is utilized across a vast array of applications in the following industries: construction, agriculture, material handling, transportation, textile, pulp and paper, food and beverage, mining, marine, porous plastics, oil and gas, high performance fibers, energy storage, and waste water treatment. UTEC® has products spanning a range of molecular weights and particle sizes. The molecular weight begins in the low range (3 million g/mol) and extends to a high range (7 to 11 million g/mol).

