Brass Knuckles: A Legacy Reborn - Exciting Relaunch in New York Cannabis Market in Partnership with Lucid Green

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brass Knuckles announces its return with a renewed commitment to empowerment and innovation in the cannabis industry starting April of 2024. With a legacy spanning almost a decade, Brass Knuckles has solidified its position as a pioneer and innovator, embodying strength, resilience, and progress. "At Brass Knuckles, we don't just sell cannabis products; we empower a community. For nearly a decade, our brand has been synonymous with strength, resilience, and progress. We've faced challenges along the way, and through perseverance and determination, we've emerged stronger than ever," says Founder, Mike Healy.

In an exciting development, Brass Knuckles partners with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to deliver consumer trust, transparency and safety in the cannabis industry. Each Brass Knuckles product will now come with a unique LucidID, allowing consumers to easily authenticate their purchases, learn about safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information with a simple scan using their smartphone. This initiative underscores mutual commitment to excellence, transparency, and consumer empowerment.

Larry Levy, CEO of Lucid Green, adds, "Our partnership with Brass Knuckles reflects our continued support in the New York cannabis industry, offering unparalleled transparency and connection between consumers and the products they choose to consume. Every consumer who purchases a product from a legal dispensary in NY deserves to have a safe, consistent and enjoyable experience! We, as an industry, need to continue to deliver on this unwritten commitment and are delighted to have Brass Knuckles join the cause. "

Brass Knuckles is more than just a brand; it's a symbol of empowerment and innovation in the cannabis space.

What Sets Brass Knuckles Apart:

Legacy Brand: With a legacy spanning nearly a decade, Brass Knuckles has established itself as a pioneer and innovator in the cannabis industry.

Uncompromising Quality: Brass Knuckles is committed to delivering only the highest quality of products; ensuring every gram is pure and every experience is exceptional.

Innovative Offerings: From its iconic genetics and cutting-edge vape hardware, Brass Knuckles continues to push the boundaries of innovation, setting new standards for excellence in cannabis consumption.

Consumer Empowerment: Through the integration of LucidIDs, Brass Knuckles empowers consumers with the tools to verify product authenticity, learn about safe consumption, and engage in rewarding experiences.

Welcome to Brass Knuckles. We hit harder, we go bigger, and we're here to stay.

About Brass Knuckles:

Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. More than just creators of iconic products, Brass Knuckles is a community of individuals who seek to enhance their lives and elevate their experiences through our offerings.

At Brass Knuckles, our mission is deeply rooted in our core values of transparency, authenticity, empowerment, and innovation. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

For more information and updates, connect with us at www.brassknucklesog.com or follow us on Instagram @therealbrassknucklesog_. Join us in our journey to redefine empowerment in the cannabis industry.

About Lucid Green:

Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's platform provides brand and retailers with a touchless inventory management solution – increasing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings; and provides brands with a means to manage their inventory and a channel to connect directly with consumers. Lucid Green is the platform of choice with over 60 million LucidID's in the market. For more information, please visit lucidgreen.io.

