Brass Steak & Seafood to Debut at Harvest

Woodinville's New Hub Opening

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine. It's a beautiful night – you're on the rooftop deck of The SOMM Hotel enjoying a glass of wine after dinner in the Yard, listening to the concert at neighboring Chateau Ste. Michelle, and taking in the 360º views that sweep over Harvest to the River Run townhomes on the Sammamish River Trail and out to where Mt. Rainier glistens in the evening sun. Soon, no imagination will be necessary. With The SOMM already open, and the balance of the Harvest Yard nearly complete with first tenants opening mid 2026, this scene will be full reality by next concert season.

The River Run Townhomes are Move-In Ready The Bin 47 Bar at The SOMM Hotel & Spa, which opened in September

Harvest has long been an ambitious vision, the creation of a new culinary and wine-tasting destination, a new epi-center for gatherings both small and large, and home to those lucky enough to live within easy walking distance of the Yard's hub. At long last, that vision meets reality.

Everything starts with The Yard, Harvest's center for food and beverage, where all businesses will be open seven days a week. The Yard is anchored by Brass Steak & Seafood, created by longtime Seattle hospitality veterans Christopher Saenz and Kyle Quinn, the team behind 2120 in downtown Seattle, where Saenz is General Manager and Quinn is Executive Chef. Saenz says of Brass, "Brass Steak & Seafood is a contemporary take on the classic steakhouse, where fine cuts, local seafood, and seasonal Northwest ingredients come together with a curated global wine list and impeccably crafted cocktails. Elegant but approachable, it is the kind of place where every guest feels like a regular." Those wanting something slightly different will head to Sugo Hand Rolled Sushi, Bong Bong Bar or Matcha Magic, to name a few. Tasting rooms include Cascade Cliffs, Avennia, Grosgrain Vineyards, Gard Vintners and Lachini Vineyards, and there is small batch bourbon tasting at J.P. Trodden. Other tenants include Elm Candle Bar, Vaunt Gallery, Bumble & Bee children's clothing, Direction Apparel, JDA Architects, First and Main real estate, and King's Cigar Bar, with numerous other businesses in negotiation to join the Harvest family. The first Yard openings will occur in the Spring of 2026.

Already welcoming guests to Woodinville's wine country, The SOMM Hotel & Spa opened in fall 2025 as the anchor hospitality destination within the Harvest development. Part of Marriott's Autograph Collection and managed by Columbia Hospitality, the 164-room property blends thoughtful contemporary sophistication with a deep sense of place—featuring Vin de Spa , a holistic wellness spa; an immersive wine blending room, ; culinary offerings in Bin 47 and The Shed led by acclaimed chef Maximillian Petty; and panoramic views of the Sammamish River Valley. Just steps from Woodinville's acclaimed tasting rooms, trails and gathering spaces, The SOMM offers a refined escape for wine lovers, wellness seekers and experience-driven travelers looking to immerse themselves in the culture, craftsmanship and natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

"We've been thrilled by the response from both locals and visitors since opening The SOMM in September," said John Evans, general manager. "It's been incredibly rewarding to see guests embrace our approach to wine, wellness, and hospitality. We're proud to contribute a distinctive hospitality experience to the Woodinville landscape—and as the broader Harvest development continues to grow, we're excited to be part of a new chapter for Woodinville that celebrates the community's creativity, craftsmanship, and vibrant welcoming spirit."

Just steps from both The SOMM and The Yard sit the River Run townhomes. Now complete and move-in ready, River Run sits alongside the Sammamish River Trail and features 31 homes ranging in size from 1,967 to 2,975 square feet with expansive views of Mt. Rainier and Chateau St. Michel. River Run owners also enjoy extensive and varied outdoor living spaces, including rooftop decks on the smaller floorplans, elevators and two-car garages. Nine of the homes have closed to date, with owners able to walk to The SOMM and The Yard for dinner. River Run has two furnished model homes with open houses from noon to four Thursdays through Sunday.

Vineyard Creek, adjacent to River Run, offers an alternative residential option. This 45-townhome community features 3 and 4 bedroom floorplans, and completed construction in July of 2025. Eleven homes have closed to date, with pricing starting just under $1.8 Million. Their model homes are open on the same days and times as River Run.

For those looking to rent, not buy, Alexan Woodinville is the answer. Offering 230 luxury residences in a combination of 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with dens, Alexan Woodinville includes amenities like private patio views, a cutting-edge athletic club with yoga and spin, plus work with a view in the co-working lounge. Other features include sky lounge vineyard views, fire pits, and exclusive poker room and a rooftop deck with hibachi grills. Completion is expected early in 2026.

Gone are the days where Harvest is a dream – with The SOMM complete and open, residential offerings complete and selling, and The Yard – with its unique combination of wineries, restaurants, retail, office and public spaces – slated for completion early in 2026. By mid-summer, the Northwest's new epicenter for all things food and wine – look for future announcements on Yard tenants coming soon.

