Brassfield Estate Winery Celebrates Successful 2025 Harvest Season

The 2025 growing season in Lake County's High Valley AVA featured slightly cooler temperatures, creating ideal grape conditions

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brassfield Estate Winery , acknowledged as one of the most authoritative and successful rising voices in Northern California and the passionate ambassador of the stunning High Valley AVA in Lake County, is delighted to announce the successful completion of the 2025 harvest. The vintage is defined by slightly cooler than usual temperatures, steady, even ripening and beautifully balanced fruit. The growing season's moderate weather and minimal heat spikes created ideal conditions for grape ripening, resulting in the estate's signature expressive, aromatic and elegant wines.

Harvest began just a few days later than average with Sauvignon Blanc from the winery's High Serenity Ranch, and concluded by mid-October with Cabernet Franc from the Valley floor. Yields were slightly higher than last year, with the estate's 500 acres averaging approximately four tons per acre.

The standout of the vintage, according to Jonathan Walters, VP of Vineyard and Winemaking Operations, is Cabernet Sauvignon, which is showing remarkable promise. With vineyards at elevations ranging from 1,800 to 3,000 feet, it is common for the winemakers to see outstanding color and tannin. These hallmark traits point to Brassfield's 2025 vintage as one of exceptional quality, depth, and distinction.

"Cabernet is shaping up to be the quality leader of this harvest," states Walters. "We are seeing very elegant tannins coupled with some great acidity, which we attribute directly to the cooler-than-average growing season."

Meanwhile, the Sauvignon Blanc—already fermented to dryness—has the Brassfield winemaking team eager for bottling. Its bright aromatics, minerality and balance reflect the purity of fruit achieved under 2025's ideal conditions.

The 2025 vintage underscores Brassfield Estate Winery's commitment to crafting wines that honor both the land and the vintage. With nature's cooperation and the team's meticulous care, this harvest promises to yield wines of distinction that capture the essence of High Valley's high-elevation, volcanic terroir.

"The 2025 vintage is shaping up to be iconic," notes Chris Baker, President. Walters agrees: "We are so excited to share this vintage with you."

About Brassfield Estate Winery - https://brassfieldestate.com/

Brassfield Estate Winery was born out of a vision to produce distinctive, terroir-driven wines from one of the most interesting California regions: Lake County. The core of Brassfield Estate Winery, High Serenity Ranch, represents a truly distinctive and remarkable winegrowing property stretching nearly 5,000 acres across both the eastern and the western sections of High Valley, as well as the Round Mountain Volcano, welcoming visitors from all over the United States. Located in the High Valley AVA of Lake County, Brassfield Estate Winery is perched at a rare altitude shared by only 1% of vineyards worldwide. Renowned for its commitment to precision and sustainable farming, the estate produces seventeen varietal wines from vine to bottle without leaving the hands of its dedicated team.

