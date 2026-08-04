Brassfield Estate Winery Selects New Jersey Wine & Spirit Distributor, Fedway Associates, Inc., for State Representation

Brassfield Estate Winery reinforces its commitment to national distribution as the company enters a new phase of growth.

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brassfield Estate Winery, a standout leader in Lake County's High Valley AVA, is proud to announce an exciting milestone: a new distribution representation with New Jersey's premier beverage alcohol wholesaler, Fedway Associates, Inc., effective September 1, 2026. This follows a landmark year defined by impressive growth, underscoring the estate's robust and continued market momentum.

"We're thrilled to expand into the New Jersey market with Fedway," says Chris Baker, President of Brassfield Estate Winery. "This is a key East Coast market, and Fedway's reputation for excellence and deep relationships with retailers and restaurants makes them the ideal company to elevate our presence there. Their commitment to sharing our story aligns perfectly with the sustained growth we've been achieving. We're confident that working with Fedway will be a significant catalyst to continue our success in New Jersey."

Fedway Associates, Inc. is New Jersey's premier full-service beverage alcohol wholesaler and is known as the most respected and largest in the state. Operating a 639,000-square-foot warehouse, Fedway is capable of delivering as many as 60,000 cases of wine and spirits a day to over 7,000 restaurants, clubs, taverns, and retail stores.

"We are very excited to represent Brassfield Estate Winery in New Jersey," states Sean Weinerman, Vice President, Director of Wine Operations at Fedway Associates. "We are eager to bring greater consumer awareness to the estate, as well as the complexity of the High Valley appellation, defined by its unique character of high-elevation vineyards and volcanic terroir. The Brassfield team is remarkably impressive, demonstrating resilience and growth even in a challenging industry climate—a clear reflection of their unwavering commitment. We look forward to having our knowledgeable sales force share these exceptional wines throughout the state. Lauber Selections, our Fine Wine Division, will represent the portfolio exclusively."

Established by visionary entrepreneur Jerry Brassfield in 2000, Brassfield Estate Winery is a leader in this distinctive high-elevation volcanic region, producing 100% estate grown, produced and bottled wines, and embodying dedication, respect for the land, commitment to sustainable, precision farming, and fervent attention to detail. Each bottle reflects Brassfield's unique sense of place.

With a solid foundation in place and significant momentum across key markets, Brassfield is well-positioned to continue to drive long-term growth and success, guided by its growing national footprint. This milestone not only solidifies the winery's national reach but also ensures that the distinct character of its High Valley estate continues to gain traction among key accounts and consumers nationwide.

For more information on Brassfield Estate Winery, please visit https://www.brassfieldestate.com/. For the latest news and wine releases, follow Brassfield Estate Winery on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram @brassfieldestatewinery.

About Brassfield Estate Winery - https://www.brassfieldestate.com/

Brassfield Estate Winery was born out of a vision to produce distinctive, terroir-driven wines from one of the most interesting California regions: Lake County. The core of Brassfield Estate Winery, High Serenity Ranch, represents a truly distinctive and remarkable winegrowing property stretching nearly 5,000 acres across both the eastern and the western sections of High Valley as well as the Round Mountain Volcano, welcoming visitors from all over the United States. Located in the High Valley AVA of Lake County, Brassfield Estate Winery is perched at a rare altitude shared by only one percent of vineyards worldwide. Renowned for its commitment to precision and sustainable farming, the estate produces seventeen varietal wines from vine to bottle without leaving the hands of their dedicated team.



Contacts:

Kaylee DaLuz

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

Erin Healy

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Brassfield Estate Winery