Brassfield Estate Winery Concludes 2025 with Exceptional Sales Growth and Expansion of National Sales Team

Visionary Lake County estate caps milestone year with remarkable performance and continued national momentum

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brassfield Estate Winery , recognized as one of the most successful rising voices in Northern California and the passionate ambassador of the stunning High Valley AVA in Lake County, is excited to announce a milestone 2025 year, defined by exceptional sales growth, expanded national distribution, and strategic investment in its sales leadership team. Brassfield continues to outperform industry trends through terroir-driven wines, disciplined strategy, and a strengthened national sales infrastructure.

The winery's momentum throughout 2025 was anchored by its national distribution alignment with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, which commenced in January 2025. Since the launch, the partnership has accelerated Brassfield Estate's national reach and reinforced its position as a standout growth story in today's challenging wine industry landscape.

"We're proud of the sustained growth and progress we're accomplishing," says Chris Baker, President of Brassfield Estate Winery. "From our estate-grown grapes and unique terroir to our dedicated team, strong scores, and exceptional value, our hard work and belief in our vision are truly coming to fruition."

Established by visionary entrepreneur Jerry Brassfield in 2000, Brassfield Estate Winery is a leader in this distinctive high-elevation volcanic region, producing 100% estate grown, produced and bottled wines, and embodying dedication, respect for the land, commitment to sustainable, precision farming and fervent attention to detail. Each bottle reflects Brassfield's unique sense of place.

Throughout the year, Brassfield Estate Winery delivered excellent, sustained sales performance across all existing markets. Year to date, the winery achieved impressive double-digit growth in accounts sold and in depletions, reflecting continued demand within both new and established markets, underscoring rapid market penetration and strong distributor, retail, and on-premise engagement. Brassfield Estate had exceptional performance across the portfolio, with standout gains across a number of varieties and wines.

Brassfield continued building out its national sales team throughout 2025 under the leadership of Billy Ayer, Vice President/National Sales Manager, deepening Brassfield's presence across key U.S. markets. Recent appointments include:

Amy Hires as Northern California Regional Manager

Amy is a seasoned wine industry professional who brings more than two decades of industry experience in sales strategy, brand management and distributor partnership development to her new role. Thirteen of these years included working for Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits in Northern California, where she built a strong foundation in key account execution and relationship-driven market leadership. Dan O'Connor, New England Division Manager

Dan's passion for wine developed in college while working in fine dining establishments. His vocation in the wine industry includes developing multiple high-profile brands, including Kendall-Jackson, Quintessa, Stags' Leap Winery and DAOU Vineyards. His strong focus on educating consumers and wine lovers throughout New England supports Brassfield's commitment to hiring the industry's best talent to grow the brand's presence in every key U.S. market.

With a solid base in place as well as momentum across markets, Brassfield enters 2026 well positioned for continued growth, guided by its expanding team and growing national footprint.

For more information on Brassfield Estate Winery, please visit https://www.brassfieldestate.com/ .

About Brassfield Estate Winery - https://www.brassfieldestate.com/

Brassfield Estate Winery was born out of a vision to produce distinctive, terroir-driven wines from one of the most interesting California regions: Lake County. The core of Brassfield Estate Winery, High Serenity Ranch, represents a truly distinctive and remarkable winegrowing property stretching nearly 5,000 acres across both the eastern and the western sections of High Valley as well as the Round Mountain Volcano, welcoming visitors from all over the United States. Located in the High Valley AVA of Lake County, Brassfield Estate Winery is perched at a rare altitude shared by only one percent of vineyards worldwide. Renowned for its commitment to precision and sustainable farming, the estate produces seventeen varietal wines from vine to bottle without leaving the hands of their dedicated team.

Contacts:

Lana Scheurle

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

Erin Healy

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Brassfield Estate Winery