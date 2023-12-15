BRASSICA EXPANDS WITH THE GRAND OPENING OF ITS SECOND LOCATION IN CLEVELAND

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brassica , the beloved Ohio-based restaurant renowned for its fresh, customizable salads and sandwiches, proudly announces the opening of its second location on the vibrant west side of Cleveland. This is Brassica's sixth restaurant, solidifying its commitment to providing wholesome, Eastern Mediterranean-inspired cuisine that allows patrons to craft their own delectable dishes.

“Hummus where the heart is” Brassica expands with the grand opening of its Westlake, Ohio location on December 15, 2023.

Known for its dedication to offering a healthier alternative in the fast-casual dining scene, Brassica has quickly become an elevated favorite among local food enthusiasts. The menu boasts an array of flavorful ingredients, including braised Brandt Farms brisket, just-made falafel, and a wide selection of vegetables, many of which are Ohio-grown.

"We are thrilled to bring the Brassica experience to the West Side of Cleveland," says Kevin Malhame, Founder and CEO of Brassica. "Brassica offers delicious, nutritious, and customizable options for our guests. We believe the community will welcome having a restaurant nearby that features so many veggie and meat-friendly options. Additionally, we'll offer guests select craft beers and curated wines to pair with their meals".

The new Brassica location will offer the same commitment to quality, taste, and customization that has made the restaurant a staple in the Ohio culinary scene for the last 8 years. Guests can anticipate an inviting atmosphere featuring original artwork by Ohio artist Sarah Fairchild, warm and friendly service, and a menu that consistently offers delicious lunch and dinner options that satisfy every palate.

At the heart of Brassica's culinary offerings is its signature item, falafel. Prepared daily using a special blend of spices, fresh herbs and chickpeas, Brassica's falafel is a crispy, golden delight that is unique in its freshness. "Falafel is at its best when it's fresh, hot and crispy. We work hard to serve it that way, because we believe it's better" says Matt LaGrow, Brassica's Director of Operations.

The new Brassica location is situated at 30070 Detroit Road, Westlake, Ohio 44145. The Westlake location will begin offering online ordering in early 2024; until then, guests can dine in daily from 11am to 10pm.

For more information about Brassica and its menu offerings, please visit www.brassicas.com or follow Brassica on social media @brassica.sandwiches.salads.

About Brassica

Brassica, based in Columbus, Ohio, is a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in customizable, Eastern Mediterranean-inspired salads and sandwiches. Established in 2015, Brassica has garnered a loyal following for its commitment to using high quality, locally-sourced ingredients and providing a healthier dining option without compromising on flavor. Signature items include its organic, baked-to-order pita, house falafel, Brassica seasoned fries, vegan tahini chocolate chip cookies and fresh-squeezed minty pink lemonade. For more information and full list of locations, visit: https://www.brassicas.com/locations .

SOURCE Brassica