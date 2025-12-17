Brasswater Acquires Mont Tremblant Retail Village, One of Canada's Premier Four-Season Destinations

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Brasswater, a leading private real estate investment and development firm, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the retail village at Mont Tremblant, one of Canada's most iconic and visited four-season resort destinations.

Overhead view of Tremblant Village (CNW Group/Brasswater Inc.)

The Mont Tremblant retail village totals approximately 135,600 square feet of European-style, pedestrian retail located directly at the base of the mountain. The village is home to a highly curated mix of national brands, destination restaurants and essential resort services, and is seamlessly integrated with the broader Mont Tremblant Resort, which attracts more than 2.5 million visitors annually.

"We're thrilled to bring this iconic property back into Quebec hands" said Ian Quint, Founder and President of Brasswater. "I have a strong personal connection to Tremblant as a part-time resident who deeply appreciates the area's natural beauty, amenities, and restaurants. As an avid triathlete and skier, I regularly enjoy the mountain, the lake, and the extensive trail network. At Brasswater, we're excited to build on this foundation and continue growing the resort into a world-class, four-season destination."

Brasswater intends to work closely with existing stakeholders to further strengthen the tenant mix and overall guest experience, while maintaining the character and energy which have made Mont Tremblant a global destination. The acquisition also positions Brasswater to benefit from continued residential growth in the area and ongoing investment in resort infrastructure.

"This acquisition reflects our long-term interest in experiential, destination-oriented retail," added Quint. "It's a niche we've been looking to grow into, and Mont Tremblant is best-in-class."

About Brasswater

Brasswater is a privately held real estate investment, development and operating platform with a diversified portfolio across industrial, retail and office assets in Canada and the United States. Founded in 2014 and formerly known as Groupe Quint, Brasswater has grown rapidly by maintaining a lean, vertically integrated structure that includes acquisitions, leasing, development, property management and construction.

The firm has more than $2.3 billion in assets under management, owns over 12 million square feet across more than 100 properties, and employs more than 70 professionals.

Brasswater

Montréal, Québec

www.brasswater.ca

