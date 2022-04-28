Brattle to Manage Open Solicitation Process to Sell Linden VFT Transmission Scheduling Rights

LINDEN, N.J., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linden VFT, LLC (Linden VFT) is holding an open solicitation process, managed by The Brattle Group (Brattle), to sell 315 megawatts (MW) of transmission scheduling rights (TSRs) that provide bi-directional electricity transfer capacity between the New York and PJM electric grids.

The open solicitation will be held in April and May 2022 for TSRs that will become available on June 1, 2023. The term length of the TSR purchase agreements can be designated by the bidder, with indicative bids due in May 2022.

The TSRs can be used to sell energy and capacity sourced in PJM Interconnection LLC (PJM), the world's largest centrally dispatched electric grid, into New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) Zone J, which serves the New York metropolitan area. Linden VFT customers can also sell capacity and energy sourced in NYISO into PJM.

By visiting www.lindenvftauction.com, interested parties can find an Information Memorandum that describes the open solicitation process for selling the TSRs, the transmission scheduling rights and their economic benefits, and the features of the Linden VFT project, as well as a calendar for the open solicitation and important announcements.

Any questions can be directed to Brattle, the Independent Solicitation Manager, by emailing linden‑vft‑[email protected]. The firm has extensive experience in designing, managing, and evaluating auction and solicitation processes, as well as providing strategic bidding advice to stakeholders in the electric power and telecommunications sectors. In its energy-related work, Brattle provides expert support to electric utilities, transmission companies, independent power producers, municipal utilities and cooperatives, power purchasers, and regulators including FERC and state public utility commissions.

About Brattle

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

