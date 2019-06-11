Braumm Debuts Google Home and Amazon Alexa-compatible Smart Home Products to Fit Any Budget

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braumm, a new company based in Minnesota, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website along with two new products: the Braumm Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch and the Braumm Smart Wi-Fi Plug. Braumm is a sister company of Fosmon, a leading electronic accessory e-commerce provider with more than 2 million customers.

The Braumm Smart Wi-Fi Plug easily upgrades your standard outlet to a multifunctional smart outlet. The Braumm Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch upgrades your lights/fans into a smart device.

Founded in 2018, Braumm works to deliver innovative products that facilitate the everyday life of consumers. Braumm's Smart Wi-Fi in-wall light switch, and Smart Wi-Fi plug can be controlled through the Braumm app or can be linked to consumer's Google Home or Amazon Alexa for easy voice-activation use. Through the app, consumers have more control of their lights and other electronic appliances, which help consumers save more money and be more energy efficient. The Braumm app also promotes home security by allowing users to schedule when to turn their lights on or off.

Braumm Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch Features:

Upgrades your lights/fans into a smart device. With the Braumm app, you can automate the switch any way you like. The app is very easy to use and lets you program and control the switch.

Link Braumm account to voice-activated Alexa or Google Assistant to control lights with voice.

Replaces outdated remote and timer switches. The Braumm app can set up countless schedules or monitor and control light fixtures while you are away from home. The automation function will turn the switch on or off based on the temperature, sunrise, sunset, etc.

Comes with clear instructions, pre-stripped wires, wire nuts, and screws, making installation easy. The neutral wire is required for the installation. After installation, setup is a breeze. Make sure you connect the switch to a 2.4G Wi-Fi.

Specifications:

Power supply mode: Neutral+Live wire

Rated voltage: AC 110-125V, 50/60Hz

Rated current: 15A max

Rated power: 1800W

Wireless frequency: 2.4 GHz

Wireless standard: IEEE802.11 b/g/n

Package Includes:

1x Braumm Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch

1x Face Plate

4x Wire Nuts

2x Screws

1x User Manual

The Braumm Smart Wi-Fi Switch MSRP is $43.99 (1-Pack), $83.99 (2-Pack), $163.99 (4-Pack) and is available to order at http://www.braumm.com/wi-fi-smart-switch/smart-wifi-light-switch and also on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2Z8Ne5l.

Installation video available here: http://bit.ly/2K7GCRc.

Braumm Smart Wi-Fi Plug Features:

Easily upgrade your standard outlet to a multifunctional smart outlet. The Wi-Fi outlet works seamless with the Braumm App, Alexa, and Google Home.

With the Braumm App, you can check and control your home devices while in bed, at work, or on the go. The timer and countdown functions allow you to always turn your decoration and security lights on and off, whenever you want.

It takes only about 5 minutes to download and register the Braumm App, which is available now on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The Braumm Smart Wi-Fi Plug provides extra safety with over-current protection. It also increases your home security by letting you turn a security light on or off while you are away from home.

Specifications:

Power supply: AC 90 – 135V, 60Hz

Nominal input voltage: AC 120V

Standby power loss: ≤ 1W

Rated current: 10A max

Wireless frequency: 2.412 GHz – 2.484 GHz

Network Protocol: IEEE802.11 b/g/n

Encryption type: WEP/TKIP/AES, WPS

Working temperature: 14°F to 104°F / -10°C to 40°C

Storage temperature: -4°F to 140°F / -20°C to 60°C

Relative humidity: 8% - 80% RH

Package Includes:

1x Braumm Wi-Fi Smart Plug

1x User Manual

The Braumm Smart Wi-Fi Plug MSRP is $27.99 (1 Pack), $51.99 (2-Pack), $99.99 (4-Pack) and is available to order at http://www.braumm.com/wi-fi-smart-plug/smart-wifi-plug or on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2wNfr5j.

Installation video is available at: http://bit.ly/2I683ZD.

"At Braumm we are dedicated to being at the forefront of inventing affordable, effective and high-quality smart home products," said Billy Wong, Head of Research and Development at Braumm. "As a family-based company we recognize the importance of time and convenience – that's why we're here to help make technology much easier."

About Braumm Products

As the world around us embraces the Internet of Things (IoT), we strive to bring you a smarter way of life by providing you with the tools and resources you need to navigate these changes.

Being a family-based company, we know time and convenience are important aspects of everyone's daily lives. With that in mind, we created Braumm in 2018 with the vision of providing you with the best day-to-day smart home products to complement your ever-changing lifestyle.

With Braumm, you can experience a connected life with digital assistance from your smart devices using voice interaction or the touch of a button.

Now that's a smarter way of life.

