Braun Industries Inc. adds Siddons-Martin Emergency Group to its Dealer Network

VAN WERT, OH, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Braun Industries Inc., an industry leader in the global ambulance manufacturing market, welcomes industry leading, Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, as their new Braun dealer for Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana.

"We are extremely excited to have Siddons-Martin Emergency Group as part of our dealer family." said Chad Brown, Vice-President Sales at Braun Industries Inc. "They have years of experience and provide unmatched service to their customers in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The Siddons-Martin Group have outstanding facilities to provide that elite level of customer service that our customers have come to know. They have an unrivaled sales team that provides world class customer service. We welcome the entire Siddons-Martin organization to the Braun family of dealers and look forward to our future together."

Siddons-Martin has been serving the Southwest region since 1974. The company provides Ambulances, Brush Trucks, Pumpers, Ladders, Platforms, Tankers, Rescues, Command, and Specialty apparatus to customers in New Mexico, Texas and Louisiana.

"We are proud to partner with Braun Industries Inc., a company that shares our dedication to excellence and commitment to customer service," said Pat Siddons, President of Sales at Siddons-Martin. "The quality of their products and integrity of the team made this a natural fit and we are delighted to add Braun Ambulances to our product offerings."

About Braun Industries Inc.

Braun Industries and Demers Ambulances merged in 2018 creating the second largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America. Crestline Coach, a global leader in ambulance and specialty vehicle manufacturing and a Canadian distributor of small to mid-sized commercial buses joined the brand lineup in 2018. These three great brands are recognized for leadership in innovative design, quality product, and for their over 100-years of rich history serving the emergency response market in over 20 countries worldwide. Demers, Braun and Crestline offer ambulance models ranging from the price-conscious value ambulance to the very highly-customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries and Crestline Coach can help you save more lives, visit www.Demers-Ambulances.com, www.BraunAmbulances.com and www.CrestlineCoach.com.

About Siddons-Martin Emergency Group

Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, since 1974, provides the highest quality emergency vehicle products and services to its customers and the communities they serve. Siddons-Martin Emergency Group is the region's preeminent leader in emergency vehicle sales, parts, and service with 16 service centers located throughout Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. They offer a stellar lineup of ambulances, brush trucks, pumpers, ladders, platforms, tankers, rescues, command, and specialty apparatus from Pierce Manufacturing, Oshkosh, Skeeter Brush Trucks, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach and Demers Ambulances.

