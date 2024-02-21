Braun Intertec Corporation Announces Transition of Executive Leadership

Jon Carlson, CEO and president of the company, steps down after 35 years of service, welcomes Tim Lenway as the new president of Braun Intertec

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Carlson, Chief Executive Officer and President of Braun Intertec, has announced he is stepping down after a 35-year career. A legacy in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, Carlson's career started as an environmental technician at Braun Intertec in 1988, being steadily promoted to President in 2007 and then Chief Executive Officer in 2009. During his tenure as CEO, Carlson oversaw firm expansion from approximately 350 employees to more than 1000 employees with offices spread throughout the Midwest, South, and Southeast.

Jon Carlson, Braun Intertec President and CEO (2009-2024) Tim Lenway, New Braun Intertec President

Carlson plans to spend well-earned time with his family, and his stepping down will also free up additional capacity to continue his work in the AEC industry as he plans to continue to serve as a director on other AEC-industry Boards and not-for-profit boards. As Carlson communicated with the Board about his resignation, he indicated that now is a good time as we are coming off a record-setting year and are setup for a great 2024. With Braun Intertec in a position of strength and with a strong leadership team, Carlson felt Braun Intertec was in a good position to welcome the next era of leadership.

Following Carlson's resignation, the Braun Intertec Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Tim Lenway has been named President of Braun Intertec effective February 16, 2024.

"I have confidence in Tim's ability to lead our company to the next level of growth," said Jon Carlson. "Tim's client-centric approach, deep understanding of our organization, and most recent leadership of our Environmental, Nondestructive Examination, and Engineering & Testing Divisions, make him the right leader to continue to drive the future vision of our firm."

"I am humbled and excited to be named as the next President of Braun Intertec and grateful for the confidence placed in me by our Board," said Tim Lenway. "Partnering with our firm-wide leadership and the Board, I am confident that we will continue to thrive and achieve even greater success into the future as a growing and sustainable 100% ESOP organization."

Carlson remains committed to working with Lenway and the Board on a smooth transition.

"This transition is made much easier thanks to Jon's many years of leadership setting the firm up for continued success," said Lenway.

Lenway brings over 20 years of experience in the AEC industry, starting with Braun Intertec in 2007. He was named a corporate officer of the company in 2018 and elected to the Board of Directors in 2020. Lenway holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science and Urban Planning from Minnesota State University, a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Minnesota, and MBA executive education certificates from the University of St. Thomas Opus School of Business.

About Braun Intertec

Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec (www.braunintertec.com) is a premier engineering, environmental consulting, and testing firm with more than 1,000 employees located in 35 offices across Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Braun Intertec also owns Edwards-Pitman Environmental, a Division of Braun Intertec, based in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Georgia and South Carolina.

