Braun Intertec expands technical expertise in Dallas and Tyler, Texas

Cody Wardien , project engineer with nearly seven years of experience, is now located in our Tyler, Texas office. Wardien specializes in geotechnical evaluations, construction materials testing project management, geotechnical and construction materials testing proposal development and field instrumentation. He has managed projects for a broad range of clients including, oil and gas facilities, residential home construction, agricultural facility construction, substation renovations, railroad improvement projects and commercial construction.

Eric Dagenhardt , project engineer, is working at our GME Consulting Services (GME) office in Dallas, Texas , a subsidiary of Braun Intertec. With nearly seven years of experience, he brings expertise in geotechnical investigations and project management of large-scale commercial construction special inspections and testing projects. These projects included US Bank Stadium, the Minnesota Vikings Practice Facility, numerous University of Minnesota projects, and multiple high-rise residential buildings.

Reece Taylor , project engineer, is also joining GME in Dallas , as the field services coordinator, with eight years of experience. Taylor is responsible for special inspections and construction materials testing of commercial-related projects. As a special inspector, he has developed experience in concrete construction, masonry construction and soils.

"To help meet increasing requests from our clients, we're thrilled to bring more of our highly-skilled, geotechnical and construction materials testing staff to the region," says Jon Carlson, CEO of Braun Intertec. "The latest employee-owner additions to our Dallas and Tyler, Texas offices will enhance the services we offer clients and pave the way for future expansion in Texas."

Thanks to our growing team of talented engineers, technicians and scientists, Braun Intertec continues to expand its business and service expertise across the state of Texas for our clients. For more information about Braun Intertec, visit www.braunintertec.com, and to learn more about GME, visit www.gmeconsult.com.

About Braun Intertec

Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec (www.braunintertec.com) is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with nearly 1,000 employees located in Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Braun Intertec subsidiaries include Agile Frameworks, LLC, based in Minneapolis, as well as GME Consulting Services, Inc., based in Dallas.

