Braun Makes a Bold Return to the Audio World

Historically, Braun is a company of many firsts - and the audio category is not an exception. With iconic designer Dieter Rams as Head of Braun Design, 1956 saw the launch of the first Hi-Fi turntable system with a transparent plexiglass cover: the SK 4. This revolutionary design set the standard for audio equipment that followed.

In 1959, Braun introduced the world to the first mobile record player/radio combination with the TP 1. The model's innovative radio-phonograph combination played 45 RPM records via a spring- operated stylus concealed within the casing.

The Atelier, in production from 1980 to 1990, was the first ever stackable Hi-Fi system on the market. Notably, all its components manufactured over the ten-year production period could be combined optically and technically with any of the others.

Now, after 28 years away from the audio category, the reintroduction of Braun Audio marks an exciting moment in the landscape of the audio industry and a pivotal point in the innovative brand's future direction.

The reinvention of the LE speakers, originally designed by Dieter Rams in 1959, exemplifies his ethos: "good design is honest". The new range of cutting-edge Hi-Fi models encapsulate the enduring, essentialist design values of their origins and built to stand the test of time.

The LE Range combines Braun's audio heritage and craftsmanship with state-of-the-art technology and connectivity. The speakers are bold without being intrusive and embody the perfect balance of powerful performance and minimalist form, elegantly showcasing the attention and care for which German design is known.

Prof. Oliver Grabes, Head of Braun Design, says "This year we excitingly mark the return of Braun Audio with the reinvention of one of the brand's most iconic ranges - the LE. At Braun, the hallmarks of heritage, design and innovation have always been at the company's core. The reintroduction of Braun Audio now means the brand reawakens its relationship with the audio world and the importance that sound, and particularly music, has in our lives."

