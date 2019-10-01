BraunAbility Commits to Recruiting More People with Mobility Disabilities

The company's goal is to be an example for both companies within and outside the mobility category, and has secured support from Microsoft and FCA US for its ongoing disability inclusion initiative, Drive for Inclusion. BraunAbility makes this commitment as it opens the doors to its new global headquarters in Carmel, Ind., this October, which is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

BraunAbility's commitment to recruitment of people with disabilities comprises three main focus areas:

BraunAbility will ensure each job opening at the company is directly sent to more than 20 disability referral sources throughout Indiana . The company will continue participating in Eskanazi Health's summer internship program, a program specifically for college students with physical disabilities. BraunAbility's new headquarters in Carmel was designed with input from people with physical disabilities, and features a variety of elements that make the space accessible and accommodating to people with mobility challenges.

"BraunAbility was founded by a person who used a wheelchair, and we have employed people with physical disabilities over the past five decades. This new effort will formalize our commitment to disability inclusion and help us continue living up to our aspiration of seeing the world through the eyes of our customers," says Staci Kroon, BraunAbility CEO. "There is no better way to ensure people with physical disabilities are engrained in our company operations than by hiring them to impact the organization from the inside out."

BraunAbility is a champion for hiring all disability types, however, the company is especially focused on hiring those with physical disabilities. To accommodate those employees, BraunAbility incorporated accessible design details that are often overlooked by individuals without mobility challenges. Key accessibility features of its new global headquarters building include:

Doorways with a minimum of 36" width; some as wide as 42" (ADA requires 32")

Conference rooms equipped with automatic, powered sliding doors

All desks are height-adjustable

ADA appliances installed in social space and restrooms

A private, accessible, companion aid restroom available to employees and visitors

Braille signage installed in all public spaces

Extra-wide pathways throughout the building to offer a large turning radius for people who use wheelchairs

A 3D illusion access aisles installed in the parking lot to deter parking misuse

Additionally, Microsoft and FCA US manufacturer of the Chrysler Pacifica minivan converted by BraunAbility, will join in BraunAbility's inclusion efforts during National Disability Employment Awareness Month by installing 3D access aisles at each of their headquarters, ensuring employees and guests will have unhindered accessible parking access.

The 3D access aisle was conceived by BraunAbility as a tool to educate others about the role of every day access in creating a mobility inclusive society and was revealed earlier this year as part of the launch of BraunAbility's Drive for Inclusion.

BraunAbility's employee diversity commitment is in support of Drive for Inclusion's mission of making it possible for people of all ability levels to fully contribute to the world around them.

About BraunAbility

BraunAbility is the world's leading manufacturer of mobility transportation solutions, including wheelchair accessible vehicles, wheelchair lifts and seating, storage and securement products. Founded nearly 50 years ago by Ralph Braun, the company has grown into the most well-known and trusted name in the mobility industry, bringing independence to millions of individuals across the world. BraunAbility is a wholly owned subsidiary to Patricia Industries, a division of Investor AB Group. Visit www.braunability.com for more information.

About Drive for Inclusion

Drive for Inclusion is BraunAbility's global movement to unite voices and take action for mobility inclusion, accessibility and independence for those living with mobility challenges and their caregivers. An online survey community will gather insights, listen to stories and ultimately, share learnings more broadly to create a more mobility-inclusive society that makes it possible for people of all ability levels to fully contribute to the world around them. BraunAbility invites anyone living with a mobility challenge, including caregivers, to join our online survey community at BraunAbility.com/TheDrivingForce.

