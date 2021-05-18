BraunAbility Launches Toyota Sienna Hybrid -- Its Most Advanced Conversion

The industry's first retail hybrid wheelchair-accessible vehicle to achieve 36 miles-per-gallon combined fuel efficiency, BraunAbility is taking the next step in providing fuel-efficient and eco-conscious wheelchair-accessible vehicles to its customers. This move is long overdue, considering 78 percent of registered voters support setting stronger fuel efficiency standards for cars, trucks and SUVs, according to a 2020 Yale Program on Climate Change Communication report .

Clocking in at more than 55,000 engineering hours, BraunAbility's newest conversion prioritizes space and maximizes maneuverability for wheelchair users. The thoughtful conversion design retains every inch of navigable cabin space and includes an extra-wide doorway and driver position for easy maneuvering for even the largest power wheelchairs.

"We're thrilled to be able to add the Toyota Sienna Hybrid to our fleet as a continuation of our dedication in providing state-of-the-art, industry-leading vehicles to our customers," said Staci Kroon, CEO of BraunAbility. "At last, members of the mobility disability community have a choice in taking a more eco-conscious route when selecting their ride."

From start to finish, the Toyota Sienna was designed in response to feedback from members of The Driving Force, BraunAbility's online survey community of people who use wheelchairs and their caregivers. Utilizing wheelchair users and mobility consultants at every point, BraunAbility's newest conversion is a continuation of the brand's commitment to providing customer-led mobility solutions.

"I'm on my second BraunAbility Toyota conversion, and I'll never go any other way," said Rae B., member of The Driving Force.

With the launch of the Toyota Sienna Hybrid, BraunAbility solidifies its standing as offering the most options on the market, allowing customers to find a fit for their unique needs. In tandem, the newest wheelchair-accessible vehicle will retain customer-favorite accessibility features while adding:

Class-leading fuel efficiency of 36 mpg, country or highway, and high-tech safety features

Connected technology upgrades with all original device-charging functionality (HDMI, USB, etc.)

Three-inch extension of the passenger slide door opening to accommodate even the widest wheelchairs

Twenty-eight inches of clearance in the driver's position, accommodating the widest of wheelchairs

Most spacious interior cabin offers easy maneuverability for even the largest power chairs

Improved door seal to block out road noise for a smooth driving experience

BraunAbility is committed to providing quality in all forms to fit its customers' unique needs — one size does not fit all. As the largest mobility solutions retailer, BraunAbility carries the widest variety of mobility solutions on the market with unmatched customer service and customization offerings.

To learn more about BraunAbility's first hybrid conversion or to book a consultation with a certified mobility consultant at one of more than 200 dealerships, visit www.braunability.com.

About BraunAbility

BraunAbility is the world's leading manufacturer of mobility transportation solutions, including wheelchair accessible vehicles, wheelchair lifts and seating, storage and securement products. Founded nearly 50 years ago by Ralph Braun, the company has grown into the most well-known and trusted name in the mobility industry, bringing independence to millions of individuals across the world. BraunAbility is a wholly owned subsidiary to Patricia Industries, a division of Investor AB. Visit www.braunability.com for more information.

About Drive for Inclusion

Drive for Inclusion is BraunAbility's global movement for accessibility and independence for those living with mobility challenges and their caregivers. Our goal is to build a more mobility-inclusive society that makes it possible for people of all ability levels to fully contribute to the world around them. To get there, we need to share the challenges and obstacles the disability community faces. BraunAbility invites anyone living with a mobility challenge, including caregivers, to join our online survey community - The Driving Force - we can unite your voices and take action for mobility inclusion. To sign up for The Driving Force for the ability to participate in future projects visit www.braunability.com.

