Braupakt Released Across America

"We knew we had something special when we began this journey of collaboration," said Marcus Englet, Export Sales Director at Weihenstephan. "Our aim is to never stop evolving, and sharing ideas with Sierra Nevada allowed us to create a new beer that reaches a new audience of consumers. We've been excited to experience our customer's reactions firsthand throughout the United States."

The first reviews are in and Braupakt is confirmed a winner to US consumers:

Braupakt offers a well-rounded mouthfeel and is darker in color than the typical Hefe. The flavor from the yeast is spot on tradition and marries perfectly with the subtle aromas and spice from the West Coast hops.

The taste starts with banana and clove and a softy slightly sweet breadiness, then strong orange, grapefruit and pine come in and briefly take over till the clove and banana come back and join in with the citrus and pine.

Very hazy golden amber color with a huge delicate white fluffy head. There are bright aromas of clove, banana, bubblegum, and wheat, in that order. Best clove aroma that I have experienced. The taste was a balance of wheat, clove, banana, and fruity esters. Faint citrus was also present but way in the background. There was a clean bitter finish that was a counterpoint to the wheat and seemed to be the American influence. An outstanding pillowy soft feel. Fantastic.

Braupakt is now available across the United States at major chain grocery retailers as well as independent grocers and beer retailers. The beer can be found at https://www.weihenstephaner.com/product-finder/. A six-pack suggested retail price is $10.99.

Weihenstephan and Sierra Nevada are both known for their respective styles, and spent time meticulously developing the recipe, ultimately creating the fruity-hoppy Braupakt. The name Braupakt (literally translated; Brewery Pact), plays on America's "bro pact" vernacular for fraternal allegiances and the label features the imperial Bavarian bear sporting a "hang loose" gesture.

Analysis data (approximate information):

Original wort 14.5%

Alcohol content ~ 6.0%

Malt: wheat malt, light and dark barley malt, caramel malt

Bitter value: ~ 35 IBU

Fits exotic and spicy-hot dishes with fish, meat and seafood.

About the Bavarian State Brewery Weihenstephan:

The Bavarian State Brewery Weihenstephan, founded in 1040 as a monastery brewery of the Benedictine monks, is now a state-owned enterprise, which is run by private-sector standards. Hidden behind the historic walls of the brewery is state-of-the-art technology, which draws on current scientific findings in beverage technology. Together with nearly 1000 years of experience and traditional brewing techniques, premium beers of the highest quality are created, which receive the most coveted awards at the international beer competitions every year. For more information please visit www.weihenstephaner.com.

About Sierra Nevada:

Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. of Chico, California, and Mills River, North Carolina was founded in 1980 as the 42nd brewery in the United States (compared to 5,300 breweries today) by Ken Grossman. As one of the first craft beer breweries in the US, Sierra Nevada was instrumental in the boom of today's US beer scene. In just a few years, the brewery, with its innovative and high-quality craft beers, has become one of the largest and best known breweries in the USA. More information on www.sierranevada.com.

