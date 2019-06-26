Bravado Health launches flagship patient engagement product

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravado Health, a premier health IT company, today unveiled its flagship patient engagement solution with the launch of Ayva Engage.

Ayva Engage makes it easy to connect with patients, coordinate follow-up care, and measure outcomes associated with quality of care and reimbursement. Ayva Engage also helps organizations with the shift toward value-based payment models with tools for population health management and health risk stratification.

"With shifting patient demographics and outcome-based reimbursement models, organizations need automated support to cover the entire post-visit process," said David Dietze, CEO of Bravado Health. "We are revolutionizing the patient experience, improving health outcomes, and providing real ROI for our customers."

Bravado Health launched the Ayva platform in 2018 with its first e-prescribing product. Products within the Ayva platform work together to provide patients with comprehensive post-visit support accessible from their mobile devices.

Ayva Engage can function as an independent patient engagement solution or be combined with Ayva Discharge to integrate the entire post-visit experience. The initial release of Ayva Engage focuses on engaging patients around medication adherence and referral management.

About Bravado Health

Bravado Health was founded by physicians and engineers in 1998 to streamline the discharge process. From its origin in discharge technology, Bravado Health expanded its portfolio to patient engagement and web-based applications. Today, Bravado Health provides solutions for some of the nation's most recognizable and innovative healthcare organizations. Bravado Health's newest platform, Ayva, extends the reach of providers beyond the point-of-care to securely connect with patients post-visit, bridging gaps in the continuum of care. Learn more at bravadohealth.com.

