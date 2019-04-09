Bravado Health launches new patient discharge product

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravado Health, a premier health IT company, today unveils the first core product of its new patient engagement platform with the launch of Ayva Discharge.

Ayva Discharge is the next generation of Bravado Health's popular point-of-care suite, ScriptRx. The first core product to launch within the Ayva engagement platform, Ayva Discharge allows healthcare organizations to efficiently discharge patients with high-quality materials — including evidence-based instructions, electronic prescriptions, and practical referrals — all from a convenient web-based application.

The launch of Ayva Discharge marks an important milestone for Bravado Health. "We have been providing discharge solutions for over 20 years and this launch not only moves our platform to the cloud, it represents a significant product upgrade," said David Dietze, CEO of Bravado Health. "Ayva Discharge functions as an independent patient discharge suite, but it can also be combined with other Ayva solutions to seamlessly connect the entire post-visit patient experience with the original point-of-care."

The Ayva platform will initially focus on reimagining the post-visit patient experience. The platform cornerstone is an AI-powered virtual assistant named Ayva. Ayva will highlight the practical applications of artificial intelligence in healthcare and further cement Bravado Health as a leading provider of health IT solutions.

Ayva Engage, the flagship product within the Ayva platform, will launch in June 2019. Ayva Engage intelligently automates the process of engaging patients, coordinating care and connecting the entire post-visit experience.

About Bravado Health

Bravado Health was founded by physicians and engineers in 1998 to streamline the discharge process. From its origin in discharge technology, Bravado Health expanded its portfolio to patient engagement and web-based applications. Today, Bravado Health provides solutions for some of the nation's most recognizable and innovative healthcare organizations. Bravado Health's newest platform, Ayva, extends the reach of providers beyond the point-of-care to securely connect with patients post-visit, bridging gaps in the continuum of care. Learn more at bravadohealth.com.

