Bravado Launches "Warm Intros," a Trusted Marketplace to Help Sales Professionals Challenged by COVID-19 Layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravado, the online community for sales professionals, today launched "Warm Intros," the first marketplace of its kind for sales professionals to transform their networks of trusted contacts into a new opportunistic revenue stream. Bravado has already identified more than $10,000,000 in potential income-generating opportunities that are available right now on the platform.

Sales professionals have been massively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report by Peak Sales Recruiting, the number of closed business-to-business (B2B) deals has plummeted by nearly 40% since the pandemic hit North America. Along with hospitality and food preparation, sales professionals have been one of the most impacted professions, according to recent studies.

"It's harder than ever to work in sales," said Bravado CEO Sahil Mansuri. "Tighter budgets, massive layoffs, and automation are all making the lives of sales professionals extremely difficult. Warm Intros empowers sales professionals to build upon, take advantage of, and monetize the trusted customer relationships they've created and nurtured, for years, in many cases, – and, to help fill those customers' needs."

Bravado is also the most transparent, streamlined way for sales pros to generate an income. Traditional sales requires enormous effort from professional reps, but returns only a small percentage of actual purchase prices to them. And that only happens if they meet their sales targets. In 2017, long before the current pandemic, Salesforce predicted that nearly 60% of its reps would miss their quotas. Bravado offers a compelling adjunct and alternative, at a time when it's needed most.

How It Works

Warm Intros connects sales professionals with trusted client relationships to users who are looking to build new contacts. Instead of making multiple cold calls, sellers seeking access can simply use the Bravado platform to find community members who can provide the access they seek.

The contact owner and contact seeker then touch base, so the contact owner can ensure the contact seeker's offering is a good fit for the client's organization. If it is, the contact owner names their price. If the contact seeker agrees, the contact owner then introduces them to the client. Once the introduction is made, Bravado pays 100% of the declared price to the contact provider.

The sales pro who provides the customer contact gets paid, makes another connection with a reputable company via the contact seeker, and provides a valuable service to the client. Sales professionals can monetize their networks of valued customers, while maintaining trust and credibility with each and every one.

"I love both sides of the Bravado Marketplace. As a Sales Expert, I get paid to consult my past clients on innovative products to solve their key challenges. As a Requestor, it's an invaluable resource for warm intros into our target accounts. Customers prefer to work with sellers they already trust, and I'm excited to continue using Bravado!" said Stephanie Elsesser, SVP of Sales at Rigor.

A Win for Sales Pros and Customers

Beyond nearly immediate, pandemic-proof revenues, Bravado provides sales professionals with career-accelerating opportunities to translate their knowledge of their contact's industries and needs into added client value. The connections made via Bravado and Warm Intros can elevate sales professionals into trusted advisors for their valued contacts, by helping clients explore, identify, and acquire solutions for their pressing business needs more efficiently.

Sales professionals can sign up for Bravado (at https://bravado.co/?dynamic_modal=sign-in), complete a Warm Intro, and get paid electronically in mere days. More information is available at https://www.bravado.co.

About Bravado

Bravado is on a mission to rebuild sales from the ground up to put customers first. Bravado is a company of builders, who believe B2B sales is ripe for change including an entirely new operating system, powered by trust. Bravado starts with a simple but powerful premise: Put customers at the center of every decision they make and provide sales professionals with products, services, incentives and innovative ways of working that fundamentally address customers' needs. Based in San Francisco, CA., Bravado is VC-backed and privately-held.

