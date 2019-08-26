BRAVE® Coalition Foundation Receives Donation from Mentor to Help Indigent Women with Restorative Surgeries

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRAVE is pleased to receive a substantial number of breast devices to help aid in reconstructive surgery for women without insurance coverage from Mentor, a leading supplier of breast implants in the global aesthetic market. The donation has allowed the foundation to facilitate breast reconstruction surgeries for women around the world through its partnerships with surgeons who provide the surgeries free of charge.

Ron Silverman, M.D. of the University of Maryland, with the donation from Mentor, successfully operated on a female patient who had waited over 16 years to have restorative breast surgery. "I'm so appreciative of what BRAVE has done," says Sue, "I'm happy to be a woman and to have the opportunity for breast restoration surgery."

BRAVE also donated products to surgeon Arthur Salibian, M.D., who works with ARMIN, the first charitable, non-governmental organization in Armenia where indigent women receive breast reconstructive services free of charge. "I am thankful for this partnership with BRAVE and for the support of Mentor," says Salibian.

BRAVE Coalition is dedicated to educating women about their right to breast restoration surgery following breast cancer treatment. One in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and only around 30% will be offered breast restoration rights and options. BRAVE's mission is to empower women with education and resources to give them the choices and opportunity to experience life beyond cancer as her whole self, however she defines it.

If you would like to donate to help cover the costs of a patient in need of restorative surgery or to get involved with BRAVE, a 501©(3) organization, like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bravecoalition/, visit us online at www.bravecoalition.org, and download our BRAVE Coalition mobile App for iPhone at the AppStore.

About BRAVE Coalition Foundation

BRAVE Coalition Foundation, was founded in 2013 by Christine Grogan, an industry leader in breast restoration rights awareness to promote education and awareness of resources for breast cancer survivors.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE BRAVE Coalition Foundation

Related Links

http://www.bravecoalition.org

