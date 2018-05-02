Brave Faces of Skin Cancer Heighten Awareness on Melanoma Monday

To heighten awareness, Coolibar launched This is Brave, a campaign depicting the real-life stories of skin cancer and melanoma warriors including Norah O'Donnell, Brian McKenna, Janet KJ103, and Bethany Greenway. Determined to spread the message to prevent skin cancer through early detection and education, each journey brings this immoderate disease to life in the author's own words with captivating photos.

Encompassing hope, perseverance, and advocacy, This is Brave is designed to invoke thought and prompt readers to take action, as skin cancer does not discriminate against race, age or gender and no one is exempt from this terrible disease.

Kendra Reichenau, Coolibar CEO, voices the call to action, "One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and we are determined to change this statistic. Partnering with the Melanoma Research Foundation and being a part of this close-knit community of warriors, families and advocates fuels our passion to provide the best sun protection clothing options available. We challenge you to join us in the fight against skin cancer."

Join Coolibar in the fight by supporting the Melanoma Research Foundation with your limited-edition shirt purchase available online May 7th. Feel good wearing UPF 50+ sun coverage in support of a great cause.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of melanoma. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF's work spans all subtypes of melanoma and those fighting it, including cutaneous (skin) melanoma, ocular (eye) melanoma, mucosal melanoma and pediatric melanoma. The MRF's website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers. More information is available at www.melanoma.org. Find the MRF on Facebook and Twitter.

About Coolibar

Coolibar is one of the most recommended and tested sun protective clothing companies in the United States. Based in Minneapolis, the company was founded in 2001 and makes a range of UPF 50+ swimwear, everyday wear, golf & tennis and fitness wear that blocks 98% of UVA/UVB rays and is guaranteed for the life of the fabric. All Coolibar fabrics are recommended as effective UV protectants only for covered areas. Coolibar is the first clothing company to receive The Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation. For more information visit www.coolibar.com or call 1-800-926-6509. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

www.coolibar.com

Contact: Christie Covarrubias

Email: ccovarrubias@coolibar.com

952-358-7201

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brave-faces-of-skin-cancer-heighten-awareness-on-melanoma-monday-300641138.html

SOURCE Coolibar, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.coolibar.com

