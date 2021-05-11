Brave Good Kind Builds on Successful Launch and Debuts Delicious Tender Chicken Bars

BOSTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Ventures, a Boston-based startup that launched a new snack brand called Brave Good Kind (BGK) earlier this year, today announced the debut of its Tender Chicken Bars, available in three succulent flavors: Original, Teriyaki and Hot Honey. Made with nourishing ingredients such as antibiotic-free chicken and spices, the chicken bars are a better-for-you snack that offer clean and sustained fuel while at work or during on-the-go adventures like hiking, running and road trips.

Brave Good Kind Tender Chicken Bars

According to a 2020 report, the North America protein bar market size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow to more than $7 billion in the next six years. The meat bar is one of the fastest growing subsegments, as consumers are looking at meat bars for nutrition and/or meal replacement; however, most options are made from beef. Not only does beef have high saturated fat content, it also has the highest carbon footprint of all food sources. According to a study published by Joseph Poore and Thomas Nemecek (2018), one kilogram of beef results in 60 kg of greenhouse gas emissions; two and a half times more than lamb, and 10 times more than chicken. Additionally, consumers often face poor product experience, given traditional jerky bars are tough, hard to chew, and not elegant to eat.

BGK Tender Chicken Bars are an all-natural and delicious snack that offers an exciting new way to fuel your body without un-sustained sugary spikes of energy from guilt-inducing ingredients. They are made with nourishing ingredients, and unlike traditional jerky, are deliciously tender and easy to eat. Just as importantly, Brave Good Kind Tender Chicken Bars are made from a more sustainable protein source, as chicken has 90% less of a carbon footprint than beef, making it an environment conscious choice.

"Since the launch of BGK Tender Chicken Bites, we have received tremendous excitement from consumers who loved our delicious bites for their everyday snacking needs. Consumers also asked us for a more convenient product that they can consume for their active adventures such as hiking, running and road-trips as a meal replacement or sustenance snack that gives them portion control. That's why we decided to expand our portfolio and launch chicken snacks in a new format," said Prabal Chaudhri, President and Founder of K2 Ventures.

BGK Tender Chicken Bars (0.8oz per bar) are available in a 9-count caddy for $25.99 and boast 8g protein, 4-5g carbs and less than 6g sugar per bar; BGK Tender Chicken Bites come in a 10-pack bundle of 2.5 oz bags for $64.99, or a 3-pack variety bundle of 2.5oz bags for $21.99. Brave Good Kind Tender Chicken Bars and Bites are available for purchase on Amazon and the Brave Good Kind website, with additional retailers to follow.

To learn more about Brave Good Kind, visit www.chickenbites.com, or follow Brave Good Kind on Instagram (@bravegoodkind), Facebook (@bravegoodkind), Pinterest (@bravegoodkind) and Twitter (@bravegoodkind). For sales inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About K2 Ventures

K2 Ventures is a Boston-based start-up that is looking to make protein and functional foods a cornerstone in everyone's daily diet, and inspiring more people to eat healthy and live well.

Media Contact:

Valentina Lombardo

Rachel Kay Public Relations

(929) 226-7088

[email protected]

SOURCE Brave Good Kind