Brave Healer Productions Releases Second Book in The Ancestors Within Series

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions is proud to announce the release of the second book in The Ancestors Within series: The Ancestors Within: Discover and Connect with Your Ancient Origins. The first volume came out in April and remains an Amazon best-seller in genetic science and both books are available in print and eBook formats.

In making the announcement, Laura Di Franco, CEO of Brave Healer Productions, said, "We're very excited about this multiple-book series helmed by Amy Gillespie Dougherty who, once again, has assembled a terrific group of ancestral healing professionals — educators, physic mediums, empaths, healers and more — all of whom share their stories and a tool that can help readers in their search to discover who they are."

In the book's introduction, Dougherty writes: "This book is here to help you solve the great mystery of your inheritance. Beyond DNA tests, beyond the standard family trees and genealogical research, are there other ways to discover and connect with our ancestors? Are there other ways we can come to know them? Could it be possible to dream a dream they dreamt when they were alive? Could it be that we went into a costume shop and pulled out the very outfit one of our ancestors was actually wearing in 1765? Could it be possible to reach out to them, make a connection, and attain answers through meditation, visualization, dream-work, or automatic writing? You're about to find out as we take you through 25 unique tools for discovering, recognizing, and connecting with your ancestry."

Also contributing to the book are Joy Andreasen, Jesse Barrientez, Frank Byrum, Darlene de la Plata, Rev. Devi Grace, Melissa Jolly Graves, James Kealiipiilani Kawainui, Elizabeth R. Kipp, Lisa Kloehn, Larry Lambert, Rosemary Levesque, Lisa A. Newton, Arielle Nicole, Rev. Mary Perry, Crystal Rasmussen, Marcia Reichert, Lore Ross, Leah Skurdal, Adriana Smith, Jill Sonnek, Star Studonivic, Judith A. Swack, Ariann Thomas, and Dana Louise Williams.

Among the 25 chapters are looks at unlocking the DVD of your ancestors through Ancestral Eye Reading; healing for flawed, forgotten or outcast ancestors; listening to the call of your ancestors; and accessing the gifts of your ancestors.

Praise for the book

"You'll be excited to connect with your ancestors, experience the tools, and pull on threads to reveal gems from the past that propel you into a healthy, harmonious, and successful future. Hard to put down!" — Anna Pereira, head goddess, TheWellnessUniverse.com

"This book is a beautiful, insightful, and amazing guide to help you on your journey … The stories shared bring a personal touch that pulls on the heartstrings of our own lives. The tools, resources, and contact information at the end of each story are brilliant. This book leaves the reader knowing they're not alone on their journey." — Kelly Wagner, publisher of The Edge Magazine

About the Author

When she was 38, Amy Gillespie Dougherty started a nonprofit in Mozambique, Africa, with just $150, despite never having traveled abroad before and not being able to speak the language. Six years later, that work led to her being a finalist for CNN Heroes and receiving accolades from embassies and aid organizations. Before that, she created survival skills programs for children and disadvantaged families in third world countries.

