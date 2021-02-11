Brave Healer Productions Releases The Wellness Universe Guide to Self-Care: 25 Tools for Happiness

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Di Franco, the CEO of Brave Healer Productions, a four-year-old book publishing company, announces the release of the second book in its The Wellness Universe Guide to Self-Care series. The newest book on happiness follows one on stress-relief.

The book is meant to serve as a practical toolkit — particularly useful in pandemic times — with techniques for achieving a positive mindset, balanced emotions, a healthy body, better-eating habits, better communication skills, and more.

Laura Di Franco cover

Along with a chapter by lead author Anna Pereira, founder of The Wellness Universe, the book features the stories and advice of 25 health professionals. For example, there is a chapter on ten minutes to a happier you by Terri Lynn; what your eyes can tell you about happiness by Birgit Lueders, MH, CCII, Di Ir.; and how to be happy through the tough stuff by Accolon Hollingsworth. Other notable topics include how to walk into happiness written by walk coach and Certified Lifestyle Coach Heather Waring; healing your fears with archangels by spiritual teacher Ingrid Auer; and one on why the kitchen is the happiness room by foodie Ricki McKenna, CN, DBC.

Also contributing to the book were Maya Boston, Emma Coller, Lynanne Montoya Cottle, Ilene Dillon, Dr. Dolores Fazzino, Shannone Holt, Kathleen Jerin, Melissa Jirovec, Isabella Macleod, Jenine "J9" Mayring, Pam McDonel, David D McLeod, Kim Marie Pauline, Valerie Romanoff, Maggie Sarfo, Laura Sharon, Jacqueline Solimini, Jennifer Tasker, Yvette Taylor and Suzy Woo.

Praise for the book

"The Wellness Universe Guide to Self-Care: 25 Tools for Happiness is a magnificent collection of authors, their stories and strategies. It's an impressive resource for those who are courageous, ready, and open to taking on their quest. This guide and wellness community are essential tools in achieving it!" — Marie Malzberg, CNN producer

Reading this book has been so therapeutic and inspiring. I greatly appreciate the collaboration of different authors coming together to share their personal stories. Thank you for enlightening me! We need this kind of joy in our lives more than ever right now because living in our true happiness will be so contagious!" — Rochelle Aytes, actress

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions is accepting applications for the fifth volume of The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing series, as well as volume three in The Wellness Universe series. Invited to apply are health-care professionals such as physical therapists, massage therapists, and mind and body experts, who would like to write a chapter. A full list of services offered by Brave Healing Productions can be found here.

About The Wellness Universe

Anna Pereira is the founder of The Wellness Universe. Through her platform and her Facebook page, Circles of Inspiration by Anna Pereira, she has improved the lives of over 700,000 people.

Contact: Anna Periera, [email protected]; or Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; www.BraveHealer.com

