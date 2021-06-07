Brave Healer Productions Releases Wholehearted Wonder Women 50 Plus, a New Book That Offers a Toolkit for Courage, Confidence and Creativity at Any Age

BETHESDA, Md., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions is proud to announce the release of its latest book, Wholehearted Wonder Women 50 Plus: Courage, Confidence & Creativity at Any Age.

Laura Di Franco

In making the announcement, Laura Di Franco, CEO of Brave Healer Productions, said, "The book is a celebration of sisterly advice for women who want to live confident, courageous and creative lives filled with wonder. It is a collection of brave words from some of the most empowered and passionate women on the planet. After all, who doesn't want a toolkit for courage, confidence, and creativity at any age?"

Lead author is Lulu Trevena, the founder of the Live Life with Wonder website, a quantum healer and wonder midwife. She said, "If you have been feeling like you have been running on empty for far too long, unsure what you want, or unclear about what the next steps on your journey look like, may our authors offer signposts to guide and illuminate the path for you."

In her chapter on receiving life with grace, wonder and awe, Trevena shares how she re-evaluated her life after fracturing her back and realizing that she had subjugated her dreams to meet her family's needs. There is also a chapter by Di Franco on conquering purpose-driven fear with a pen. Other contributors deal with such diverse topics as taming the flame of anger, dealing with death, appreciating one's appearance while aging and creating a money plan.

Contributors include Heidi Blair, Ghislaine Bouskila, Daniela Caine, Corinne Coppola, Francoise Everett, Bridgette Graham-Barlow, Liz Hanzi, Nancy Jones, Keren Kilgore, Wanda Knisley, Sandra Leoni, Rika Rivka Markel, Pat Perrier, Joy Resor, Meredith Sims, Kelley Storum, Mi Straznicky, Julie Ulstrup, Yantra-ji, and Dr. Zora.

Readers may join The Wholehearted Wonder Women 50 plus Global Community on Facebook.

Praise for Wholehearted Wonder Women 50 Plus

"This inspiring wholehearted book will guide you to let go of your baggage, honor your inner gifts, and move into the most empowering time of your life." — Rachael Jayne Groover, founder of The Awakened School, best-selling author of Powerful and Feminine and Divine Breadcrumbs

"A poetic and heart-full invitation to beauty, wonder, and grace; an invitation through story, intimacy, and the wisdom of experience, to jump into your calling and walk through the door of aging being all of who you were meant to be." —David Bedrick, J.D., Dipl. PW, author of You Can't Judge a Body by Its Cover and Talking Back to Dr. Phil

"Wholehearted Wonder Women 50 Plus is filled with strong women, sharing themselves and their wisdom with each other and with the next generations. As we contribute to each other, we all become wiser, stronger, more peaceful, and joyful. Through that sharing, we lift each other, our families, and communities." — Deberah Bringelson, global business growth authority, empowerment expert, Forbes Coaches Council official member

Learn more about Lulu Trevena here. A full list of services offered by Brave Healer Productions can be found here.

Contact:

Laura Di Franco

(703) 915-3653

[email protected]

www.BraveHealer.com

SOURCE Laura Di Franco