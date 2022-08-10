Brave Health Expands to 18 States, Announces First Value-Based Care Agreement

Virtual behavioral health company reports 2X increase in year-over-year revenue and patient growth

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Health , a virtual-first behavioral health provider focused on serving Medicaid populations, announced significant revenue growth in the last year, has reached a milestone of 65M covered lives and expanded operations to 18 states through more than 200 health plan contracts. The company also announced its first value-based contract, with Molina Healthcare of Texas, a partnership designed to innovate on the measurement of and reimbursement for outcomes related to transitions of care for members with psychiatric conditions.

Today, access to mental health services for the nation's most traditionally underserved populations is a public health crisis. The percentage of psychiatrists accepting Medicaid has dropped to 35%, according to previous research reported by JAMA Psychiatry . With nearly one in four Americans now using Medicaid, this gap leaves many without access to ongoing, critical mental health care.

"The demand for mental health services continues to rise nationally, yet access and engagement gaps are widening," said Anna Lindow, CEO and co-founder, Brave Health. "Our goal is to tackle this challenge head-on with a growing presence across regions, and a commitment to driving a systemic change in the way behavioral healthcare is delivered and paid for in the U.S."

Brave Health approaches mental health through the lens of engagement and outcomes. The company takes a step-by-step approach to improving results – first, getting individuals into care quickly, and then providing continuous support to keep them engaged in their treatment. The Brave Health team employs nearly 200 behavioral health providers, including therapists, psychiatrists, peer support specialists, and nurse practitioners, all of whom work together to dramatically improve patient outcomes and reduce costs for health plans.

To power improved behavioral health outcomes for people with Medicaid, Brave Health pairs innovation in care delivery and engagement with innovation in payment models. Working in tandem with the case management team at Molina Healthcare of Texas, Brave Health is proactively engaging select members as they are discharged from the hospital to be engaged in a six-month episode of care, during which Brave Health will place specific focus on quality outcomes measures such as seven- and 30-day follow-up appointment completion and ongoing care delivery. Participants will have the option to continue care from Brave Health indefinitely to ensure continuous support in their mental health journeys.

Recent analysis of Brave Health's Transitions of Care work with other state Medicaid plans consistently shows as high as 100% improvement rates in follow-up after hospitalization rates at the seven- and 30-day marks for individuals hospitalized for a psychiatric illness.

"Molina Healthcare is committed to improving the health and well-being of those in the communities we serve throughout Texas," said Chris Coffey, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Texas. "We are proud to partner with Brave Health in order to implement even more innovative methods of care to meet the ever-increasing behavioral health needs across our state."

In addition to expanding partnerships, Brave Health is expanding geographically. While in early 2021, only 5% of referrals Brave Health received were for individuals living outside Florida, by the end of the first quarter of 2022, that number had grown to more than 30%. Brave Health is now serving members in Florida, New York, Texas, and 15 other states, with plans to expand to at least five more states before the end of 2022.

About Brave Health

Brave Health (www.bebravehealth.com) is a national, virtual-first behavioral health provider focused on serving Medicaid populations. The company offers outpatient services (therapy, psychiatry, case management, Medication-Assisted Treatment) for mental health and addiction through its virtual behavioral health platform. Brave Health partners with more than 200 health plan contracts, covering more than 65M lives across 18 states, including Florida, New York and Texas.

