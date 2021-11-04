Brave Kids Books Releases Its First Book, I Caught One of Santa's Reindeer, Written and Illustrated by K.J. Kaschula

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Di Franco, CEO of Brave Healer Productions, is proud to announce the release of I Caught One of Santa's Reindeer, by K.J. Kaschula, the first title to come out of its new Brave Kids Books division.

I Caught One of Santa’s Reindeer K.J. Kaschula

According to Di Franco, Brave Kids Books intends to publish children's books that entertain, inspire and teach, helping children to grow into loving, kind, compassionate, and brave adults. "I'm very excited to bring children the whimsical new Christmas book, I Caught One of Santa's Reindeer, a story that will enchant families this holiday season," Di Franco said. "The book is the first in K.J. Kaschula's The-Super-Dooper-Secret-Collection."

In I Caught One of Santa's Reindeer, Kaschula introduces young Lizzie who is startled by a tap on her bedroom window on Christmas Eve — a tap from Cupid, one of Santa's reindeer who is attracted to the girl's "scrump-tious-deli-oh-tious" candy cane. The author describes the night this way:

It is the night where—

The last two chocolate chip cookies

are reserved for The Man in Red

who will eat them both up while you are sound asleep

and tucked in your bed.

It is the night where—

Silver sleigh bells cast magical spells

while flying reindeer appear to disappear

with an enthusiastic "ONWARD!" cheer.

It is the night, (dare I even say it) before Christmas.

Lizzie not only surrenders her candy cane but creates a trail of sweets to lead the reindeer inside, leading her to figure out what to do next. How will Lizzie feed Cupid? Should she keep her new friend a secret? Will Santa make an appearance? Will Lizzie regret any of her choices? Readers will find out.

About the Author

K.J. Kaschula grew up in South Africa where she continues to live. She studied filmmaking in college, taught English as a second language and worked as a nanny. She loves to draw and tell stories. Future titles in her series include I Captured the Easter Bunny's Chicken and I Discovered a Monster Under My Bed.

About Brave Kids Books

Brave Kids Books will draw its authors from healers and wellness practitioners who specialize in sharing important messages with children about being brave, speaking up, and understanding the magical gifts they possess. The company provides coaching and strategy sessions, design and editing services, and assistance with book launches and marketing.

For more information about Brave Kids Books, visit https://bravekidsbooks.com.

https://www.kjkaschula.com/

