Brave Kids Publishing Releases The King's Race, a Heartwarming Story about Celebrating Differences by First-Time Children's Author Dr. Eyal Levit, an Associate Professor of Dermatology at Columbia and Mount Sinai Hospitals

The book tells the story of a young horse named Spots, born differently from his herd yet dreaming of running in the King's Race—a competition for the finest, most "perfect" horses in the land. When he's sold to a humble farmer named Mr. Levit, Spots' journey takes an unexpected turn. On the farm, he discovers friendship, compassion, and lessons that reach beyond the fields. When Mr. Levit falls ill and hope fades, Spots faces his greatest challenge: running the King's Race not for glory, but for love. Drawing on all he's learned, he proves that true greatness lies not in appearance or status, but in the heart.

Based on a story Dr. Levit told his four-year-old son, the book features a stable of endearing animals. Alongside Spots—small and spotted when large, unspotted champions are prized—are sheep, cows, swallows, and horses who form a community where every creature has something to teach.

Through stories and conversations he overhears, Spots learns from both the faithful and the skeptical—some drawn from the Bible, others dismissing them as outdated in a world that thinks it knows best. Yet these lessons reveal timeless truths about humility, purpose, and courage—and that to live well, one should have a B.A.L.L.: Believe, Achieve, Love, and Live. Readers also discover that SPOTS stands for Someone Particularly Ordained To Shine—a message for anyone who has ever felt different or less than "perfect."

Praise for The King's Race

"With themes of perseverance, friendship, and compassion woven into an exciting tale of challenges and triumphs, this book offers children a powerful reminder that being different is often the very thing that makes you shine. A beautiful and inspiring read for families and classrooms alike. Kudos to Dr. Eyal Levit for bringing this inspiring story to life with such heart and compassion." — Susan Ernst, author of Called to Serve: Standing with Survivors and Protecting Children Still at Risk

"The King's Race is my favorite kind of story—that of the underdog rising and winning. It is an uplifting story for anyone, but especially for today's children who are at times navigating turbulent waters. It is a story about overcoming adversity and the circumstances of one's birth to persevere and shine, with a message that kindness pays off. The book embodies crucial values, told through a timeless story that reads like an ancient fable. Charming, classic, and magical!" — Shelly Mateer, author of Mommy Thinks She's a Monster, The Lemon Seed and The Adventures of Shelly Beach series

About the Author

Eyal Levit, M.D., an associate professor of dermatology at Columbia and Mount Sinai Hospitals, has also written The Lost Art: Reflections of a Dermatologist, a Sherlock Holmes meets Chekhov collection of stories from his medical life and Procedures in Cosmetic Dermatology, a textbook published by Elsevier. His next children's book, The Princess and the Apple, is due out next year.

