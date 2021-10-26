Brave Robot Launches Next Ethical Indulgence -- Climate Hero Super Cake Mix Made with Perfect Day Animal-Free Milk Protein

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Robot , the animal-free CPG brand that puts the planet first, is expanding with the launch of its second product line, Climate Hero Super Cake mix, direct to consumers, today. This ethically indulgent product by The Urgent Company is creating a better future that tastes delicious too.

Brave Robot Climate Hero Super Cake Mix

Climate Hero Super Cake is meeting the demand for planet-positive options without sacrificing taste. The shelf-stable animal-free mix is quick and easy to make: just add water and oil, no eggs required. Made with Perfect Day's animal-free milk protein, which is also used in Brave Robot's beloved ice cream, Climate Hero Super Cake is unbelievably moist and decadent. The same animal-free dairy protein that makes the brand's ice cream so creamy is used in this new application to replace the equivalent of three eggs and to make the cake mix tender and moist. Brave Robot's Climate Hero Super Cake is also sustainably packaged in a 100% compostable bag. Each 17.5oz bag makes two 8-inch round cakes.

Brave Robot, the fastest growing brand in the plant-based ice cream category (Source: IRI Total US Food - 12W) with over a million pints sold in its first year of business, comes from The Urgent Company. A new type of CPG company focused on harnessing revolutionary innovation and science, The Urgent Company uses innovative ingredients (like Perfect Day's non-animal whey protein) to create next-generation, sustainable animal-free foods. A recent Life Cycle Assessment of Perfect Day's protein production found that if just 5% of dairy products were made with Perfect Day protein, the equivalent of the greenhouse gas emissions from 140K roundtrip flights between SFO and JFK would be saved.

"We're thrilled to provide more indulgent dessert options that are not just exceptional in flavor and texture, but also kinder to the Earth," said August Vega, President of Brave Robot. "No one should have to compromise their values to indulge in a delicious treat."

Kosher-certified OUD and lactose-free, Climate Hero Super Cake ($18 for 1 bag or $36 for 3 bags, inclusive of shipping) is more than just yellow cake - it can easily be made into recipes like chocolate whoopie pies, carrot cake, coffee cake, chocolate peanut butter brownies, and more (recipes included with order).

For more information and to order, visit www.braverobot.co .

ABOUT BRAVE ROBOT

Brave Robot is the premier brand from The Urgent Company, a new type of CPG company with a singular focus on using innovation and science to create revolutionary and sustainable animal-free foods with less impact on the planet. Unlike plant-based alternatives that don't taste like dairy, Brave Robot is evolving the way ice cream is made to be both sustainable and delicious. Made with animal-free whey protein from Perfect Day, Brave Robot isn't like dairy. It is dairy, just without the cow - meaning it's also cruelty free, lactose free, and vegan. Brave Robot has also launched Climate Hero Super Cake, an animal-free mix that can be quickly, easily made into an array of dessert favorites. Visit BraveRobot.Co to learn more.

