Brave Wallet Integrates BitPay Payment Protocol for Seamless Crypto Payments Online

ATLANTA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BitPay , the world's leader in cryptocurrency payments, announced that Brave Wallet has implemented the BitPay Protocol, enabling its crypto wallet users to make easy, accurate, and reliable payments straight from the Brave privacy browser.

Brave Wallet users can now shop with crypto at thousands of top merchants online and in-store, including Newegg, APMEX, PacSun, AMC Theatres, and airBaltic. Crypto payments are seamlessly made from the Brave Wallet to pay for everyday purchases, travel, and large ticket items. BitPay supports the top cryptocurrencies, ensuring Brave Wallet users can use their preferred coin to make payments.

First launched in 2017, BitPay Protocol ensures accurate payments by eliminating payment exceptions including overpayments, underpayments, late payments, unconfirmed payments, and potential double-spends. As the crypto industry continues to evolve and attract a significant number of new customers, payment accuracy is imperative. The BitPay Protocol sets the industry bar for crypto payment quality enabling more accurate and reliable blockchain payments in-store and online.

"BitPay applauds Brave's adoption of the BitPay Protocol," said Stephen Pair, BitPay CEO. "With the hard work and dedication of the Brave team, we are able to promote payment quality online and in-store for both customers and merchants wanting to leverage the benefits of crypto payments."

"With this new integration from BitPay, we're expanding the utility of Brave Wallet and making it easier than ever for our users to spend their crypto on real world goods and services," said James Mudgett, VP of Web3 products at Brave.

The Brave Wallet is a secure, multi-chain cryptocurrency wallet built directly into the Brave web browser. In addition to paying with crypto, Brave Wallet users can buy, receive and send crypto assets across multiple chains. They can also import non-custodial wallets, track live crypto prices, swap coins and interact with Web3 DApps. Brave Wallet is available on desktop and mobile as a core feature of the Brave web browser. Download it today for Android, iOS, Linux and PC devices.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay is one of the oldest cryptocurrency companies. As a pioneer in blockchain payment processing, the company's mission is to transform how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate fraud chargebacks, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

About Brave

Brave Software's fast, privacy-oriented browser, combined with its blockchain-based digital advertising platform, is reinventing the Web for users, publishers, and advertisers. Users can opt into privacy-respecting ads that reward them with the Basic Attention Token (BAT), a frequent flyer-like token they can redeem or use to tip or contribute to publishers and other content creators. Brave is a driving force leading the way for Web3 adoption, directly supporting Web3 into the broader Web through its privacy browser, independent search engine, and browser-native, multi-chain crypto wallet. Brave currently has over 57 million monthly active users and over 1.7 million Creators.

