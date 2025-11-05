Braveheart Bio Launches with $185M Series A Aiming to Transform Care of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Leadership brings experience in company building, advancing late-stage clinical programs, and deep understanding of cardiovascular drug development

Company intends to rapidly advance BHB-1893 into late-stage clinical development

Board to include Chris Viehbacher as Chair, with investor syndicate led by Andreessen Horowitz, Forbion, and OrbiMed with participation from Enavate Sciences (a platform of Patient Square Capital) and Frazier Life Sciences

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Braveheart Bio, a late clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and related conditions, today announced its launch with $185 million in Series A financing. Experienced life science investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z Bio + Health), Forbion, OrbiMed, Enavate Sciences (a platform of Patient Square Capital), and Frazier Life Sciences participated in the round.

"Current treatments for HCM leave considerable room for improvement," said Travis Murdoch, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Braveheart Bio. "We see potential for our investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor to be a best-in-class molecule that enhances the efficacy, safety, and convenience of care for patients and prescribers. I am delighted to be leading Braveheart's highly talented and expanding team, who share a commitment to making a positive impact for patients."

Braveheart's small molecule therapeutic candidate, BHB-1893, is a selective cardiac myosin inhibitor engineered to improve heart performance in patients with HCM. In HCM, overcontraction can lead to thickened heart muscle and declining performance in how well the heart fills with and pumps blood. HCM is among the most common rare diseases, affecting 1 in 500 people in the United States.

BHB-1893 has undergone extensive clinical development, including a dose-ranging Phase 2 study in symptomatic obstructive HCM (oHCM), an ongoing Phase 2 study in non-obstructive HCM (nHCM), multiple clinical pharmacology studies including a bridging study in Australia, and an ongoing Phase 3 study in oHCM in China. The Company plans to initiate global late-stage clinical development for BHB-1893 in 2026.

Early data recently presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2025 on BHB-1893 in oHCM demonstrated rapid and clinically meaningful reduction in left ventricular outflow tract gradients within days of treatment initiation, a shallow ejection fraction (EF) exposure-response curve, and a safety profile supporting a simple dosing regime.

"We identified BHB-1893 through a global search lasting more than a year for novel, potentially transformative treatments," said Erez Chimovits, MBA, MSc, Board Director, Braveheart Bio. "In our search, BHB-1893 rose to the top, demonstrating significant potential to help patient populations with a clear unmet need."

"Braveheart's leadership team brings a rare combination of cardiovascular drug development expertise and a demonstrated track record of building late-stage companies," said Jasper Bos, PhD, Board Director, Braveheart Bio. "Combined with compelling clinical data, Braveheart is well positioned to advance BHB-1893 into late-stage development."

Braveheart's leadership experience comprises rapid company building, advancing late-stage clinical programs, and a deep understanding of cardiovascular indications. This includes Travis Murdoch, MD, who will serve as President and CEO; Michele Anderson as Chief Development Officer; Paul Rickey as Chief Financial Officer; Marc Evanchik, MS, as Senior Vice President of Pharmacology and Translational Medicine; and Natalie Dement, JD, as Head of Legal.

The Board of Directors will be led by industry veteran Chris Viehbacher as Chair, joined by Jasper Bos, PhD; Erez Chimovits, MBA, MSc; Jason Coloma, PhD, MBA; Tim Lohoff, PhD; David Malek, MBA; and Travis Murdoch, MD. Board Observers include Vineeta Agarwala, MD, PhD; Evan Caplan, MBA, MD; and Neel Varshney, MD.

"Braveheart is an exciting company with an excellent team and real potential to make an impact for patients," said Chris Viehbacher, Chair of the Board of Directors. "With a strong leadership team and financial backing, the company is positioned well to advance BHB-1893 with rigor and drive. I am looking forward to contributing in its efforts in my role as Chair."

About Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) is among the most common rare diseases, affecting approximately 1 in 500 individuals in the United States. HCM can lead to heart failure, stroke, or sudden cardiac death, including in young adults and athletes who may often live with the disease undetected.

In HCM, overactive myosin can cause excessive contraction of the heart, resulting in the heart muscle becoming abnormally thick, particularly in the left ventricle—the heart's main pumping chamber. This leads to symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, and fainting, which typically worsen with physical activity and can significantly limit patients' ability to exercise, work, or perform routine tasks.

Two-thirds of patients have obstructive HCM (oHCM), where the thickened muscle creates a blockage in the heart's main pumping chamber, making it harder for blood to flow out to the body with each heartbeat. Approximately one-third of patients have non-obstructive HCM (nHCM), where there is no obstruction, but the muscle is still thickened, making it harder for the heart to work properly.

About Braveheart Bio

Braveheart Bio is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and related conditions. The company is backed by experienced life science investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z Bio + Health), Forbion, OrbiMed, Enavate Sciences (a platform of Patient Square Capital), and Frazier Life Sciences. Braveheart is advancing BHB-1893 through late-stage clinical development with the goal of establishing a new standard of care. For more information, visit www.braveheart.bio.

