Braveheart Bio to Participate in TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Braveheart Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and related conditions, today announced that it will participate in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference taking place March 2-4, 2026, in Boston, where executive leadership will hold one-on-one meetings with investors.

About Braveheart Bio

Braveheart Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and related conditions. The company is backed by experienced life science investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z Bio + Health), Forbion, OrbiMed, Enavate Sciences (a platform of Patient Square Capital) and Frazier Life Sciences. Braveheart is advancing BHB-1893 through late-stage clinical development with the goal of establishing a new standard of care. For more information, visit braveheart.bio.



