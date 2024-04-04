Bravent drives business technology transformation in manufacturing, supply chain and energy industries in the United States

MIAMI, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's time when digitalization is essential in business worldwide, Bravent USA, under the leadership of Mario López Baratas, is currently in expansion in the American market. The technology consulting firm, has as its main objective to position itself among the most prominent in North America, offering IT services designed for supply chain, manufacturing and energy sectors.

"We are focused on generating business and attracting new clients in the United States, specially in Florida, where we have focused our efforts over the last year," explains López Baratas. "We have a solid team which is committed to innovation and excellence in delivering customized technology solutions."

One of Bravent's most notable achievements has been its collaboration with Microsoft, which has allowed the company to become a provider for the U.S. market and stand out at such important events as Microsoft Build. "The collaboration with Microsoft and INTEL has been key to our growth and recognition in the U.S. market". Bravent is a member of Microsoft's AI Partner Council, "which positions us as leaders in the field of artificial intelligence, simulation or machine learning."

Bravent has been one of the first Microsoft partners in achieving the advanced specialization in Artificial Intelligence: AI and Machine Learning in Microsoft Azure and the consulting firm has deployed successfully technology projects in international organizations such as John Deere, Burger King, Avangrid, Popeyes, Real Madrid or Ferrovial.

Regarding technological modernization and transformation, López Baratas emphasizes the importance of identifying problems and opportunities for improvement, as well as implementing pilot projects to validate innovative solutions. "Adapting to the rhythm and conditions of each business is fundamental to achieve a successful digital transformation." Regarding emerging technologies, Bravent highlight the importance of artificial intelligence, the internet of things and cloud computing. "Technologies such as quantum computing or the industrial metaverse will be the future of these sectors."

Bravent offers customized solutions, a highly qualified multidisciplinary team, flexible methodologies, as well as a deep knowledge of the manufacturing, energy and supply chain sectors. "Our experience as a Microsoft partner and our specialized knowledge allow us to offer innovative and high value-added solutions," concludes López Baratas. With its focus on innovation and excellence, Bravent USA will continue to drive the technological transformation of companies in the U.S. market, contributing to growth and competitiveness in the digital era.

