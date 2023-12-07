Bravery Gaming, LLC Launches New COAM Games in Georgia Via Exclusive Partnership with Gaming Arts, LLC

News provided by

Gaming Arts, LLC

07 Dec, 2023, 13:43 ET

NORCROSS, Ga., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bravery Gaming, LLC and Gaming Arts, LLC. are excited to announce the release of their first game pack of Coin Operated Amusement Machine ("COAM") skill games in the Georgia market. Bravery and Gaming Arts formed their groundbreaking partnership to energize the regulated COAM market in Georgia. The games emerging from this partnership represent the first offering in what promises to be an upgrade of the amusement and entertainment experience for players in Georgia and beyond.

Continue Reading

The first pack of five games released by Bravery was installed in Georgia retailers this month, and includes popular Gaming Arts' titles Pinatas Ole®, Mermaid's Pearl™, Quick X Clear Cut™, Wu Xiao Long™, and Sweet Spin™. All games in this game pack introduce the "Ways Game" play mechanic, which provides COAM players with hundreds of easily understandable winning combinations and the opportunity to win with multiple combinations.

Matt Reback, Advisory Board Member of Bravery Gaming, remarked, "We are delighted to partner with Gaming Arts, a respected gaming company with a robust library of innovative hit games. This first game pack highlights Bravery's commitment to delivering new and entertaining gaming experiences across various regulated markets."

Mike Dreitzer, Chief Executive Officer at Gaming Arts, LLC, commented, "We are dedicated to discovering new avenues for offering our products to customers in regulated markets worldwide. Our partnership with Bravery reflects our mutual commitment to integrity, innovation, and product excellence. We value Bravery's expertise and look forward to thriving together in the Georgia COAM market."

About Bravery Gaming, LLC
Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, Bravery Gaming is uniquely positioned to provide its robust portfolio of casino-grade games to regulated, non-casino markets. We combine our local roots with years of global gaming experience to deliver products to our partners designed to demonstrate that Fortune Favors the Brave. Bravery Gaming is proud to offer unparalleled customer service, casino-grade quality, and products that are built tough in the USA. Learn more at www.braverygaming.com or contact us at 833-822-7283.

About Gaming Arts, LLC
Gaming Arts, LLC is an award-winning end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702-818-8943.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Bravery Gaming, LLC
Matt Reback
[email protected]
702-337-5229

Gaming Arts, LLC
Brittney Ricci
[email protected]
725.223.4592

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.