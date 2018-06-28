Braves Win, You Win Returns to Dunkin' Donuts of Georgia and Alabama

Beginning Sunday, July 1 and running through Tuesday, July 31, the offer is valid for DD Perks members at participating Dunkin' Donuts locations in the following markets throughout Georgia and Alabama:

Albany, GA

Atlanta, GA

Columbus, GA

Macon, GA

Savannah, GA

Birmingham, AL

Huntsville, AL

Montgomery, AL

Dunkin' Donuts returns as an official partner of the Braves and as the Official Fresh Brewed Coffee of Atlanta's baseball team for the 2018 season. The long-standing partnership with Dunkin' Donuts and the Atlanta Braves includes community initiatives, product promotions and events.

"We are thrilled for the return of the Braves Win, You Win program, and the continuation of our wonderful partnership with Dunkin' Donuts," said Jim Allen, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Premium Partnerships. "The Braves Win, You Win offer is the perfect way for Dunkin' Donuts to keep our dedicated fan base driven and cheering loudly. We hope that fans throughout Georgia and Alabama take advantage of this offer to enjoy great coffee throughout the month."

The DD Perks Rewards Program rewards guests nationwide with points toward free Dunkin' Donuts beverages for every visit they make at participating Dunkin' Donuts locations. With DD Perks, guests earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin' Donuts when they pay using an enrolled DD Card. Once a member accrues 200 points, he or she receives a coupon for a free beverage of their choice, redeemable at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants. To enroll in DD Perks and for complete details about the program, visit www.DDPerks.com.

*Offer valid for DD Perks members the day after a Braves win beginning July 1 and continuing through July 31. Cannot be combined with other offers. Excludes Cold Brew. Limit one per DD Perks member. Plus, applicable tax.

