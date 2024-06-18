BRAVIANT HOLDINGS, LLC DEEPENS EXECUTIVE TEAM WITH EXPERIENCED MARKETING LEADERSHIP

CHICAGO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Privately held Braviant Holdings, LLC, a leading national online provider of tech enabled credit solutions for underbanked consumers, today announced the addition of Carly Hallman as Vice President, Marketing. Hallman, a broadly respected veteran of the non-prime financial services sector with nearly twenty years of industry experience, joins Braviant at a time of unprecedented opportunity and expansion. Reporting to Kim Anderson, CEO, Hallman will assume immediate responsibility for all aspects of revenue and portfolio growth for the company.

"I could not be more pleased to welcome Carly to the Braviant leadership team at this important time of opportunity for the company," said Kim Anderson, CEO. "Her track record of success and deep understanding of the needs of underbanked consumers add immeasurable credibility to our continued commitment to cost effective, transparent solutions for credit challenged consumers."

"Braviant has become a nationally recognized provider of tech enabled, consumer credit solutions" said Hallman. "It's a true privilege to join Braviant at this stage of the company's expansion. The company's innovative analytics and utilization of big data increases credit access and finds the right solution for customers. I look forward to adding my experience in continuing to make Braviant an empowering solution for consumers in need of credit."

Carly is a dynamic marketing executive with a proven track record in strategic growth, digital transformation, and customer experience enhancement. She joins Braviant from BlueChip Financial, where she led a comprehensive overhaul of marketing and branding initiatives, optimizing the martech stack and implementing innovative solutions resulting in dramatically maximized lead acquisition efficiency. Prior to that, Carly held a decade-long tenure at TMX Finance Family of Companies spearheading digital transformation efforts and building multi-dimensional, omni-channel brand experiences. Her innovative strategies and relentless focus on growth earned her accolades including TMX Finance Vice President of the Year and Innovator of the Year. Carly holds a B.A. in Marketing Arts and Visual Communications from Oglethorpe University and has international experience in advertising and business communications from the International University of Monaco.

About Braviant Holdings, LLC – Founded in 2015, Braviant delivers tech-enabled consumer credit solutions, empowering consumers to take control of their personal finances. Braviant strives to make this a reality by building proprietary decisioning systems which look beyond a traditional credit score to more accurately assess a person's true ability and willingness to repay. Braviant's mission, "A Path to Prime" offers financial solutions which help nonprime consumers graduate to lower rates as they work toward prime credit.

