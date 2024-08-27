Braviant Holdings, LLC Establishes Advisory Council and Welcomes Industry Experts Jack Cohen and Timothy Li as Flagship Advisors

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Braviant Holdings, LLC, is excited to announce the establishment of its Advisory Council and welcome its two flagship members, Jack Cohen and Timothy Li. With decades of experience in the financial and technology sectors, Jack and Tim are distinguished professionals who bring a wealth of knowledge instrumental in guiding Braviant's continued growth and innovation.

Braviant Welcomes Industry Experts Jack Cohen and Timothy Li as Flagship Advisors

Jack Cohen, with over 40 years of legal expertise, has been a cornerstone in the traditional consumer and commercial lending sectors, particularly in real estate and motor vehicle finance. His career spans both public and private FinTech companies, where he has specialized in secured and unsecured lending, installment loans, debit and credit cards, and BNPL. Jack's executive roles have included key legal and compliance positions at renowned companies such as HSBC Auto Finance, Lending Club, and Sezzle. A graduate of Clark University and the University of San Diego School of Law, Jack is a proud resident of Cape Cod, MA, and an unwavering New York Yankees fan.

Timothy Li, a serial tech entrepreneur with 20 years of experience in financial technology, has been at the forefront of banking and fintech product development. Tim has played a critical role in building mission-critical platforms for industry giants like Intel Corporation and JPMorgan Chase. His expertise is further recognized through his service on multiple FinTech advisory boards globally. In addition to his entrepreneurial ventures, Tim is a professor at the University of Southern California's Viterbi School of Engineering, where he mentors the next generation of tech innovators.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jack and Tim to the Braviant Advisory Council," said Kim Anderson, CEO of Braviant. "Their combined experience in legal, financial, and technological sectors will provide invaluable insights as we enter this new chapter of growth. Together, we are confident that we will achieve our goals and continue to lead the industry in innovation."

For more information, visit braviantholdings.com.

About Braviant Holdings, LLC – Founded in 2015, Braviant delivers tech-enabled consumer credit solutions, empowering consumers to take control of their personal finances. Braviant's proprietary decision models look well beyond traditional credit scores to more accurately assess a person's true ability and willingness to repay. Braviant's easy-to-use, customer-centric financial solutions help thousands of US consumers solve immediate financial challenges while graduating to lower rates and gaining improved access to credit.

SOURCE Braviant Holdings