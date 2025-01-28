Braviant Supports Mental Health Awareness with a Donation to UnLockeTheLight Foundation

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Braviant is proud to announce a contribution to the UnLockeTheLight Foundation during the 7th Annual SL24 Basketball Tournament that runs from January 31 and February 1. The donation supports the foundation's critical mission of addressing mental health challenges among young adults.

The UnLockeTheLight Foundation, was established in memory of Sean Locke, a Divison 1 basketball player at the University of Delaware who lost his battle with anxiety and depression. Since 2020, the organization has helped over 24,000 college and high school students struggling with mental health and is credited with preventing 107 potential suicides through its innovative support programs.

"We are deeply committed to supporting initiatives making a meaningful impact in our community," said Kim Anderson, CEO of Braviant. "The UnLockeTheLight Foundation's work in providing mental health resources to young adults is both crucial and inspiring."

Key foundation initiatives include Sean's House on the University of Delaware campus and Sean's Room in schools, providing 24/7 access to trained counselors and a safe haven for students seeking support.

"We are so grateful to Braviant and all of our generous sponsors, volunteers, and participants for adding their light to The 7th Annual SL24 Basketball Classic. Mental health affects so many of us either personally, within our family, or among our friends," said the UnLockeTheLight Foundation. "We are proud to stand with like-minded organizations like Braviant to address the darkness of depression, anxiety, and mental health challenges with the light of our mission - to educate, assist, and support youth on their mental health journey."

The donation will contribute to the foundation's ongoing efforts to address mental health challenges and provide critical support to young adults.

To learn more about Sean's story and for more information about the UnLockeTheLight Foundation, visit unlockethelight.com

Founded in 2015, Braviant delivers tech-enabled consumer credit solutions, empowering consumers to take control of their personal finances. Braviant's proprietary decision models look well beyond traditional credit scores to more accurately assess a person's true ability and willingness to repay.

For more information about Braviant, please visit Braviant.com

