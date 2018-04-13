Bravo Family Foundation Appoints Guiomar García-Guerra as Executive Director

Results-oriented with extensive expertise in the region, García-Guerra, who was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, will develop high-impact programs that provide entrepreneurial opportunities to support sustainable recovery efforts. García-Guerra has a proven track record of increasing strategic philanthropic investments for nonprofit, educational and environmental causes on the island. Prior to joining the Bravo Family Foundation, García-Guerra was the founding executive director of Flamboyan Foundation. She has also held various executive positions and consulting roles in Puerto Rico, Massachusetts and New York, where she led the Ventures in Leadership Fund at the Wallace Foundation.

"The Bravo Family Foundation provided immediate and direct relief to communities in Puerto Rico devastated by Hurricane Maria and overlooked by centralized aid efforts," said Orlando Bravo, founder of the Bravo Family Foundation. "The foundation will build upon our early work to help the island's local communities rebuild and thrive. We want to offer talented young adults and entrepreneurs opportunities to contribute to its recovery and development. Guiomar's track record of delivering measurable results will help us succeed in our mission and achieve our goals. She is an inspiring leader who has shown a lifelong commitment to philanthropy in Puerto Rico."

"The Bravo Family Foundation was among the first non-profits on the ground in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria; providing food, water, medicine and communications equipment, as well as coordinating efforts between the foundation and communities, mayors and other organizations," said Alejandro Bravo, project manager for the foundation. "As the immediate need for aid slows, the foundation is shifting its focus to long-term and permanent programs on the island. We are thrilled to have Guiomar on board to guide the foundation's efforts."

"I'm excited to be joining founder Orlando Bravo and the Bravo Family Foundation team," said Guiomar García-Guerra. "My hope is to bridge the business savvy and depth built by Orlando Bravo in the global private equity industry with the foundation's local programs, in order to support communities and organizations that are committed to Puerto Rico and its recovery. Long-term, we are looking to support individuals who are developing ideas and programs focused on protecting and promoting Puerto Rico's heritage."

About The Bravo Family Foundation

Founded by private equity investor Orlando Bravo, the Bravo Family Foundation believes that developing the talent of individuals dedicated to rethinking and rebuilding Puerto Rico is one of the most promising strategies for sparking a deep, transformative renewal for the island.

For more information, please visit BravoFamilyFoundation.org.

