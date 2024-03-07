Bravo Group bolsters lobbying practice with the addition of State Street Advisors

The unrivaled experience and expertise will deliver a powerful combination for clients

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dick Hayden and Jeff Sharp - principals at State Street Advisors (SSA) - have joined Bravo Group's government relations team, adding to the practice of professionals known for their depth of public policy knowledge and relationships critical to successful representation.

For more than 20 years, the Philadelphia and Harrisburg-based SSA has represented market leaders in health care, life sciences, energy, insurance, financial and environmental matters.

"Adding State Street Advisors is a perfect complement to our practice's unrivaled expertise in the sectors that impact people's lives," said Dennis Walsh, president of Bravo Government Relations. "We share a special DNA of partnering with market-leading companies and causes."

"We have had such long-standing professional relationships with many of the folks at Bravo that the move is just a natural fit," Sharp said. "I'm very excited about embarking on the future together."

"We have known and respected the work of this group for years. They provide our clients immediate depth," Hayden said. "We are excited to access their modern digital approach to public affairs and their local public engagement experience that will add even more value to our representations."

Hayden, providing strategic government affairs advice and client advocacy for nearly 20 years in Harrisburg and across the state, specializes in health care, energy and environmental matters, and public sector marketing as a principal of SSA.

A former Democratic state representative from Philadelphia, Hayden expands Bravo's relationships with state and local government in Southeastern Pennsylvania. While serving as a State House member, he was heavily engaged in passing environmental and insurance-related legislation. He chaired the Pennsylvania Low Emission Vehicle Commission and served a term on the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission. He has also been selected to serve on Gubernatorial transitions and chaired the successful Nutter for Mayor campaign in Philadelphia.

Sharp has represented clients before the Pennsylvania legislature and executive agencies for more than 30 years, with 17 at SSA.

Previously, he managed multistate government relations for Eli Lilly and Co. and also ran government affairs for the Insurance Federation of Pennsylvania and the Associated Pennsylvania Constructors.

Founded in 1999, Bravo Group is a strategic communications firm operating at the intersection of public affairs and marketing serving clients who make progress in people's lives.

